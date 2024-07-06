What Is Kewpie Mayo And Why Do Chefs Say It's The Best?

Ask any foodie who keeps up with the latest culinary trends and they may tell you about Kewpie mayo. This popular mayonnaise is used in a number of dishes in Japan, mostly notably egg salad sandwiches sold at 7-Eleven. While the company has been around for almost a century, it was only in the 1980's when Kewpie opened its first manufacturing plant in the U.S. Since then, the company has expanded to North America, Europe, as well as other Asian countries. But what makes this mayo so great is that it's crossed borders and became a worldwide phenomenon. Aside from its myriad of flavors and choices, the popularity of Japanese food in general may have something to do with pop culture trends, including manga and anime, stirring up interest in other aspects of life in Japan. Japanese food also has a reputation for being healthy. Regardless of the reason, many are impressed by Kewpie mayo's creamy texture and flavorful taste.

To find out more about Kewpie mayo's popularity, we spoke with two experts, YouTuber Sam Zien, known as Sam the Cooking Guy, and David Schuttenberg, acclaimed chef and co-owner of Asian restaurant Beautiful South in Charleston, SC, to get their takes on why Kewpie is the best mayo you'll ever taste.