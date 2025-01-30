The 15 Best Fish For Frying

Fried fish is a classic comfort food that can be found worldwide, from bustling markets in Asia to taco stands in Mexico and fish fry gatherings in America. Part of its appeal is that it's pretty easy to make. All you need is fish, perhaps some batter or breading, and some oil to fry the fish. But have you ever noticed that sometimes the fish fries up perfectly golden and crisp, while other times it falls short of expectations? The reason could come down to the type of fish you're trying to fry.

Not all fish are created equal when it comes to frying. Some are simply better because they have the right oil content, texture, and flavors that complement crispy coatings or golden crusts. Plus, the fish you choose can also depend on whether you're planning on deep-frying, pan-frying, or air-frying your fish. To help you navigate the options, we spoke to several professional chefs and culinary experts and asked them which fish are best for frying. These are the fish they say work wonderfully in a wide variety of fried fish dishes.