The 15 Best Fish For Frying
Fried fish is a classic comfort food that can be found worldwide, from bustling markets in Asia to taco stands in Mexico and fish fry gatherings in America. Part of its appeal is that it's pretty easy to make. All you need is fish, perhaps some batter or breading, and some oil to fry the fish. But have you ever noticed that sometimes the fish fries up perfectly golden and crisp, while other times it falls short of expectations? The reason could come down to the type of fish you're trying to fry.
Not all fish are created equal when it comes to frying. Some are simply better because they have the right oil content, texture, and flavors that complement crispy coatings or golden crusts. Plus, the fish you choose can also depend on whether you're planning on deep-frying, pan-frying, or air-frying your fish. To help you navigate the options, we spoke to several professional chefs and culinary experts and asked them which fish are best for frying. These are the fish they say work wonderfully in a wide variety of fried fish dishes.
1. Red snapper
Found in waters all over the world, red snapper is a top choice for frying. The fish gets its name from its bright red skin and large canine teeth. The white flesh has a firm texture and a mild taste that can be slightly sweet and nutty. It's an incredibly versatile fish for cooking because it can be grilled, baked, or sautéed. However, many of the experts we spoke to said that the best way to serve red snapper is fried whole.
Chef Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality told Chowhound that snapper is ideal for crispy whole-fish frying because, "The structure and texture hold up well to high-heat frying, allowing the skin to crisp while the meat stays tender and juicy." With whole red snapper, there's no need for breading or batter. You can simply clean and scale the fish, score it, and season with your preferred spices before frying. In terms of sauce, don't be afraid to go big. Sandoval pointed out that snapper is perfect for absorbing the bold, vibrant flavors like the ones you get in Mexican and Thai sauces.
2. Striped bass
If you live on the East Coast, you're probably familiar with striped bass. They're typically found in Atlantic waters between Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as freshwater rivers where they go to spawn. Like the name suggests, striped bass have stripes running along their bodies. The flesh is white and flaky and the flavor can be slightly sweet and buttery, without being overly fishy. Teneshia Murray, owner of T's Brunch Bar, told us that the mild flavor is what makes striped bass her favorite fish for frying.
While it's possible to buy whole striped bass, you'll most likely find it sold as fish fillets, which are perfect for breading and frying. According to Murray, striped bass is a breeze to pan-fry. She said, "You simply season the fish to your liking, then dip it in flour, egg wash or mustard, and cornmeal. It turns into a beautiful gold brown color after frying around four minutes on each side." You can serve the fish with a squeeze of lemon to cut add a touch of brightness or pair it with creamy remoulade or tartar sauce.
3. Cod
Ever wondered what the mystery fish in your fish and chips is? More often than not, it's cod. This wildly popular fish lives in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, making it readily available in many countries around the world. It has firm, flaky flesh that tastes very mild with just a hint of sweetness. It can be prepared in many ways, one of the most popular of which is coating it in a beer batter for fried fish dishes like fish and chips and fish sandwiches.
There are several reasons why cod is the perfect fish for a classic beer batter fry. For one, the mild taste won't clash with the savory flavor of the beer batter. The firm and flaky texture is another draw. Chef Dennis Littley, of Ask Chef Dennis told us, "The batter clings beautifully to the fish, and cod's sturdy texture holds up well to the hot oil, giving you a crunchy exterior while keeping the inside moist." The lightness of the fish also pairs well with the airiness of the batter.
4. Rockfish
When we asked chef Chino Zavala of Tortuga at Omni San Diego what his favorite fish for frying is, he told us rockfish is simply unbeatable. He said, "Its nuttiness and lighter texture create a perfect bite." Considering Zavala has roots in Rosarito, Baja California, it may not be surprising that he's a huge fan of this white fish native to Pacific waters. There are actually 70 species of rockfish, most of which have flaky flesh that tastes mild, earthy, and sweet.
While you can pan-fry rockfish, many prefer to batter and deep-fry it to give it some extra crunch. Some tips for battering fried fish so that it won't fall apart include dredging it in flour first to give the batter something to stick to and ensuring your batter isn't too heavy. In addition, you want to make sure your oil is between 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Zavala also recommends brining or pickling the fish beforehand to give it more moisture. He said, "Pair that with an ice-cold, airy batter, and you'll get a crispy crust with a moist, flavorful interior."
5. Ahi tuna
Mention ahi tuna and many people's minds go straight to sushi or sashimi. Also called yellowfin tuna, this silvery-blue fish with yellow fins has red flesh that's firm and meaty. The taste is clean and mild with a buttery quality, which is why people often use it for raw dishes like sushi and poke bowls. It's not often thought of for frying, but executive chef Robin Higa of Market Broiler told us it can be incredible if handled thoughtfully.
According to Higa, the key to frying ahi tuna is to go light and easy. He said, "A quick fry in tempura or panko creates a delicate crust while keeping the center rare. It's a unique way to combine crispness with the rich, buttery texture of ahi." Of course, you can also go the traditional route and sear your ahi tuna in a pan, but you won't get that nice crispiness on the outside. If searing the tuna, you may want to marinate it first and season it to infuse more flavor. Sear it for just a few minutes on each side to cook the outside and keep the middle red and tender.
6. Anchovies
Fried fish doesn't have to come in the form of large fillets or whole fish. Chef Ari Kolender of Los Angeles restaurants Found Oyster and Queen St. told us, "I love [frying] small, oily fish like anchovies." He's not the only one either. Fried anchovies are common in Mediterranean countries like Spain where they're often served as tasty tapas. The fish are typically dusted with flour, pan-fried in olive oil, and served with just a sprinkling of salt and a squeeze of lemon juice.
When frying anchovies, you want fresh whole fish as opposed to the cured anchovy fillets that you get in tins or jars. You'll want to scale the fish, then remove the heads and innards. From there, you can simply flour and fry the fish for a crispy treat. However, Kolender prefers to beer batter his. Adding beer or club soda to fry batter introduces carbon dioxide into the mix. Those little bubbles get incorporated into the batter, giving it an airy, crispy texture. The lightness of the batter can provide a lovely contrast to the richness of the anchovies.
7. Yellowtail
For a unique twist on your fried fish, consider creating a Japanese-inspired dish with yellowtail. Not to be confused with yellowfin tuna, yellowtail is a type of amberjack. This large fish has a yellow tail and a yellow stripe running down its body. The flesh is firm and can be cream-colored or pink. It contains a decent amount of fat and has a rich, umami flavor. Yellowtail is often served as sushi or sashimi at Japanese restaurants, where it's also called hamachi. However, Chino Zavala told us it can also taste amazing fried.
Zavala said, "While it's often served raw or in cold dishes, a light tempura-style batter brings out an unexpected texture and flavor that's simply fantastic." A basic tempura batter consists of just three ingredients: flour, water, and egg. The secret to ultra-crispy tempura is to use ice-cold water and avoid over-mixing. This will prevent too much gluten from forming. A small splash of vinegar can also stop the batter from getting too sticky. In addition, your oil should be between 335 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure the batter sets.
8. Barbounia
Visit Andros Taverna in Chicago and you'll find several types of fish that aren't very common in the United States. That's because Chef Doug Psaltis partners with small fish markets in Athens to bring over fresh seafood that he uses to create dishes inspired by his Greek heritage. One of his personal favorites to fry is barbounia, which is a type of goatfish also known as red mullet. These reddish-hued fish have dense white flesh that's rich, fatty, and sweet. They're typically found in the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Barbounia are relatively small fish, so they're often fried whole with the skin, heads, and tails intact. Psaltis says they're best when super fresh and fried to a light crisp. "There's nothing simpler or better than that," he said. You can lightly dust the barbounia in flour and fry them in olive oil. The skin crisps up beautifully and provides a nice contrast to the tender flesh. A squeeze of lemon is usually enough brighten up the dish, although the full flavor of the fish can also stand up to aromatics and herbs like garlic and rosemary.
9. Haddock
When it comes to beer battered fish, cod is many people's first choice. However, several of the chefs we spoke to suggested another option that can be just as good as cod, and perhaps even better depending on your taste. Dennis Littley said, "For something beyond the usual choices, I'd suggest trying haddock. It's similar to cod but slightly sweeter and more delicate, making it a great alternative."
Haddock is related to cod, but there are some key differences between the two. For one, haddock is only found in the North Atlantic. While cod can be quite plump, haddock are thinner and smaller. This can make the flaky fillets slightly more delicate. You can usually distinguish haddock from the black dots on either side of the body behind the gills, which cod doesn't have. As Littley mentioned, haddock tends to be slightly sweeter than cod. Some people also say the flavor is fuller. That rich flavor is the perfect pairing for a crispy, savory beer batter.
10. Crappie
As the vice president and culinary director at Rocket Farm Restaurants, Drew Belline has worked with seafood from all over the world. However, when it comes to frying fish, he loves going back to his Georgia roots. One of his favorite types of fish to fry is crappie, a freshwater fish that is prized for its flaky flesh and mild taste that is subtly sweet and not overly fishy. Crappies are native to the Eastern United States, but you can find them in rivers and lakes all over the United States and in some parts of Canada.
"For me, this type of fish has to be soaked in buttermilk, dredged in cornmeal, and pan fried in pork lard with some bacon grease melted in," said Belline. He warned that crappie can be delicate, so you may want to fry the fillets with the skin on or fry the whole fish to help keep it together. Belline also cautioned against overcooking the fish because it tends to be fairly lean. In addition, you might want to scale the fish first to remove some of the debris that may be stuck on the surface.
11. Tilapia
Tilapia is one of the most widely consumed fish in the United States thanks to its relatively affordable price and the fact that it's mild and meaty. It's also a versatile fish that can be cooked numerous ways and is pretty forgiving. In fact, that's one of the reasons Jim Foster, owner of Pelican Seafood Market & Grill, recommends it for fried fish dishes. He said, "Tilapia fillet fries very well. Crispy brown edges and the fillets hold together well for novice cooks."
One of the easiest ways to fry tilapia is to season the fillets with salt and pepper, dredge them in flour, and fry them in a pan with butter. If you want to amp up the flavor, you can add some capers and lemon juice to the pan. Want to get creative with your fried tilapia? Consider using the whole fish. Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen, told us, "In the Philippines, we love frying it whole and serving it with a tangy dipping sauce like toyomansi (soy sauce with calamansi). It fries up with a crisp, golden skin that's just irresistible."
12. Flounder
Flounder may not be the most attractive fish out there, but it can be very tasty if prepared properly. It belongs to a group of fish called flatfish that live on the bottom of the ocean. Flounder typically have flat, oval-shaped bodies and eyes on just one side of the body — the side not facing the ocean floor. The flesh is very flaky and falls apart easily, which can make it tricky to cook. Many chefs say that it's worth the effort though because the flavor is sweet and mild with a touch of fatty richness.
Many chefs recommend battering or breading flounder before frying it to help prevent the meat from breaking apart. Maricel Gentile said, "Flounder is delicate, but it can be fantastic if you're careful. A light dredge or shallow fry keeps it intact, and the mild, buttery flavor is just lovely." She also recommends a simple beer batter for a light crispiness that will let the flavor of the fish shine. If you want something a bit more substantial, a cornmeal coating can help keep the fish together and give it an extra crunchy texture.
13. Branzino
You may recognize branzino as an Italian fish dish that's often roasted whole or grilled. Many recipes recommend preparing it simply with just a drizzle of olive oil and a few rustic ingredients like fresh herbs or lemon slices. Fried branzino may not be as common, but Richard Sandoval says it can be pretty spectacular. He said, "It has a delicate yet firm texture and a mild, slightly sweet flavor that pairs beautifully with a crispy exterior. It holds up well in the frying process and remains moist and flavorful."
Branzino and sea bass belong to the same family, but they're not exactly the same thing. While there are many types of sea bass, branzino refers specifically to European sea bass that is found off the coasts of Europe and Northern Africa. It's a mild white fish that has a similar texture and taste as halibut, making it a great stand-in for beer battered fish dishes. Plus, the mellow flavor means that you can pair your fried branzino with a wide range of flavors including tangy tartar sauce, fiery salsas, and vibrant Southeast Asian spices.
14. Catfish
Fried catfish is a soul food staple in the American South, and a dish that chef Ben Welch, a recent James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest, remembers fondly. Growing up in Mississippi, he fished for and ate a lot of catfish. To this day, it's still one of his favorite fishes for frying. He said, "Firm in texture and mildly sweet, bottom feeders are delicious as-is, but especially when soaked in buttermilk, dredged in spiced cornmeal, and fried until crispy."
For an authentically Southern meal, you can pair your fried catfish with sides like hush puppies, coleslaw, fried okra, and collard greens. Welch also told us that fried catfish with spaghetti was a family favorite in his home. If you've never had it before, you might be surprised at how tasty this fish and pasta combo is. The acidity in the tomato sauce can help cut through the richness of the breaded fish and the pasta provides another level of texture. Add a splash of hot sauce and you may just have the perfect meal.
15. Monchong
Tired of using the same old fish for every fish fry? Monchong may be just what you need to shake things up a bit. There are two types of monchong, both of which are deep sea pomfret that inhabit the waters around the Hawaiian islands. The flesh is delicate and pink, but turns white when cooked. The taste is mild and sweet, and it has a decent oil content that gives it a pleasant texture. According to chefs Nic Webber and Jacob Jordan of 24Suns in Oceanside, California, it's perfect for frying.
The duo told Chowhound, "Monchong is a wonderful (if mean-looking) fish that is definitely underutilized. It works great for a batter fry, especially for fish tacos or fish and chips." Although the soft meaty texture is not as light as cod's, the chefs said it works perfectly with creamy sauces like tartar, aioli, and chipotle crema. The only problem you might have is finding it at your local grocery store or fish shop. However, if you can snag some, it's definitely worth throwing in the fryer.