Homemade Hot Honey Recipe
There's no denying that hot honey has gained an abundance of popularity over the years, becoming a sought-after condiment for everything from pizza to fried chicken to Brussels sprouts. The good news is that hot honey is really just as it sounds — honey infused with chiles for the perfect sweet and spicy complement to so many foods. It's the simplicity of hot honey that makes it so magically delicious, playing on that simple but effective flavor combination of spiciness and sweetness. Although there are plenty of hot honey brands to be found on supermarket shelves these days, making it at home could not be easier and also gives you the opportunity to experiment with your own preferred level of heat.
This homemade hot honey recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, combines floral mesquite honey with fresh chiles and Champagne vinegar for a version that has a bright intensity of flavor. The chiles are steeped in the vinegar to bring out the heat, then cooked down with the honey and a touch of sea salt to really amplify the fruity flavors that come from the fresh chiles. The finished product can be stored in a jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, so you can enjoy all that homemade hot honey has to offer on as many meals as your heart desires.
Gather the homemade hot honey ingredients
For this recipe, you need a selection of fresh and spicy hot chiles, such as Bird's Eye or other Thai chiles. Kinnaird says that while many hot honeys include dried chiles or chili flakes, she prefers using fresh because of the intense fruity flavor they add to the honey. She likes using mesquite honey for both its floral and earthy qualities, which stand up well to the heat from the chiles.
The chiles are first steeped in Champagne vinegar, which serves two purposes: It brings out a more complex fruity flavor in the finished product, and it tames some of the acidity that comes from the peppers. Fresh ginger root provides an additional flavor component as well as some balance to the chile spice. Sea salt enhances all of the flavors and contrasts the sweetness of the honey.
Step 1: Cut slits in the chiles
Wearing gloves to protect your skin, cut slits in each of the chiles using the tip of a small knife.
Step 2: Peel and cut the ginger root
Remove the peel from the ginger root and cut the ginger into small pieces.
Step 3: Combine the chiles, ginger, and vinegar in a saucepan
Add the chiles, ginger, and vinegar to a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Simmer until the liquid is reduced
Simmer the mixture until the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Add the honey
Add the honey to the pan, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 6: Add the salt
Add the salt and remove the pot from the heat. Cool to room temperature.
Step 7: Strain the honey
Strain the honey into a glass jar.
Step 8: Serve the hot honey over your favorite foods
Serve the hot honey over your favorite foods or use in sauces and marinades. Store the hot honey in a refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|74
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|18.5 g
|Sodium
|61.8 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
What are some ways to use hot honey?
Hot honey is amazingly versatile because it can add both sweet and spicy flavor profiles to your favorite foods. Hot honey can be used as a condiment over fried foods like chicken, tempura, hush puppies, or fries, adding a nice kick to otherwise rich foods. Pizza is perhaps one of the most popular hot honey pairings, adding some zip to the hearty meat and cheese toppings and as a delicious dipper for the crust. Adding hot honey to grilled cheese takes the humble sandwich to an exciting new taste dimension, contrasting the melty cheese with the sweet spice.
Hot honey is also delicious on roasted or grilled vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, eggplant, or sweet potatoes. The condiment is also useful in dressings and sauces that call for plain honey, and even your next cup of tea will benefit from the complex and stimulating flavors. Try hot honey on your next batch of biscuits or cornbread, and add it into your popcorn butter for an unexpected sweet and savory treat.
Can I use dried chiles or other types of honey in this hot honey recipe?
Switching up the ingredients in this hot honey recipe can be a fun experiment and yield endless flavor results. Kinnaird says that tasting a few varieties of honey first can help you decide the best flavor profile for your hot honey. Wildflower, orange blossom, or acacia are all great options, having sweet floral notes and subtleties that won't overpower the flavor of the chiles.
Speaking of chiles, you could experiment with Serrano or Scotch bonnet peppers in this recipe, but be wary of only adding a small amount due to their higher intensity on the Scoville scale . Dried chiles may be used if fresh is not an option, or if you want to experiment with a different pepper variety. If using a dried kind such as chile de Arbol, let the chiles soak in the vinegar after simmering for an additional 15 minutes to give them ample time to soften. You can also omit the fresh ginger or try adding other flavors like orange peel or lemon zest for additional flavor combinations.