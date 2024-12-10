There's no denying that hot honey has gained an abundance of popularity over the years, becoming a sought-after condiment for everything from pizza to fried chicken to Brussels sprouts. The good news is that hot honey is really just as it sounds — honey infused with chiles for the perfect sweet and spicy complement to so many foods. It's the simplicity of hot honey that makes it so magically delicious, playing on that simple but effective flavor combination of spiciness and sweetness. Although there are plenty of hot honey brands to be found on supermarket shelves these days, making it at home could not be easier and also gives you the opportunity to experiment with your own preferred level of heat.

This homemade hot honey recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, combines floral mesquite honey with fresh chiles and Champagne vinegar for a version that has a bright intensity of flavor. The chiles are steeped in the vinegar to bring out the heat, then cooked down with the honey and a touch of sea salt to really amplify the fruity flavors that come from the fresh chiles. The finished product can be stored in a jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, so you can enjoy all that homemade hot honey has to offer on as many meals as your heart desires.