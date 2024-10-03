Why Apples And Honey Are A Classic Treat On Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah is especially steeped in culinary traditions, and an important one involves a set of symbolic foods known as simanim. These include pomegranates to symbolize abundance, dates to symbolize the end of one's enemies, and heads. This could mean the head of an animal, like a sheep, or a head of cabbage or garlic, and it symbolizes the goal of being a leader, not a follower. Most of these foods gained their symbolic nature from their Hebrew names. For instance, the Hebrew word for date sounds like the verb "to end". But there's one Rosh Hashanah food whose symbolism isn't tied to a name, and it's arguably the most important of the holiday's many treats: Apples and honey.

Superficially, apples dipped in honey represent the desire for a sweet new year, but the symbolism goes much deeper than that. Honey is linked to manna, a food of mysterious and magical nature that sustained the Israelites during their Exodus from Egypt; the Torah describes manna as tasting like honey. There was also a practical nature to the choice, as honey was the dominant sweetener in the Israelites' diet. Sugar, which originated in New Guinea, was unknown to them. Honey is also used on Rosh Hashanah for dipping challah bread, but apples have a particular significance of their own.