The Best Apple Variety To Use For Baked Goods

The changing colors of the leaves and the briskness of the breeze signal autumn's arrival, and that means it is a time for revelry for the apple lovers among us. Apples are perhaps the most well-known and widely-used of all the fruits that come into season in the fall, and there are plenty of delicious apple-based baked goods to cook up as the temperatures continue to dip. But out of all the different kinds of apples out there, which ones should you pick to ensure your baked delicacies are as scrumptious as they can be?

Of all the tons of apple varieties you know (and possibly some apple varieties you didn't know existed) a slew of apples fall into that sweet spot of flavor, texture, and versatility that make them ideal for baking. There's no single specimen, of course, but generally, it's wise to aim for an apple that's solid enough to stay somewhat firm after baking while still yielding a bit to the cooking process. Flavor-wise, you want an apple that's sweet enough to caramelize a bit if exposed to heat (or to be a tasty treat when served uncooked). On the whole, apples like Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Crispin/Mutsu, and Pink Lady are all solid options for your apple dessert needs. Different apple varieties work better for specific desserts, but in general, these apples work well in sweet treats.