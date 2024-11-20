The Best Apple Variety To Use For Baked Goods
The changing colors of the leaves and the briskness of the breeze signal autumn's arrival, and that means it is a time for revelry for the apple lovers among us. Apples are perhaps the most well-known and widely-used of all the fruits that come into season in the fall, and there are plenty of delicious apple-based baked goods to cook up as the temperatures continue to dip. But out of all the different kinds of apples out there, which ones should you pick to ensure your baked delicacies are as scrumptious as they can be?
Of all the tons of apple varieties you know (and possibly some apple varieties you didn't know existed) a slew of apples fall into that sweet spot of flavor, texture, and versatility that make them ideal for baking. There's no single specimen, of course, but generally, it's wise to aim for an apple that's solid enough to stay somewhat firm after baking while still yielding a bit to the cooking process. Flavor-wise, you want an apple that's sweet enough to caramelize a bit if exposed to heat (or to be a tasty treat when served uncooked). On the whole, apples like Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Crispin/Mutsu, and Pink Lady are all solid options for your apple dessert needs. Different apple varieties work better for specific desserts, but in general, these apples work well in sweet treats.
Choosing the best apple for the job
When choosing an apple for your dessert, consider the kind of dessert you're making. The fruit you choose for an apple pie may or may not be the ideal apple for a serving of caramel-apple wedges. Caramel apples are far sweeter than other traditional apple desserts, so it's best to avoid the sweetest apples you can buy in this instance. Per this line of thinking, tart apples like Granny Smith are often recommended for caramel apples.
Those work for apple pies, but you might want to combine them with sweeter apples to give the dessert more depth. You can make that call based on how sweet or tart you prefer your apples -– anything from Granny Smith to Golden Delicious to Fuji apples are all valid options for baked goods. However, when it comes to pies and crumbles, the apple's texture is arguably the most important trait. No one wants a mushy apple crisp, so choose a firm apple that can withstand the heat of the oven. Apples like Jonagold hold their form well compared to other apples. Honeycrisps are in the same boat, and Cortland apples can be a trusted ally if you wish to avoid any browning during cooking. Your choice is an important one, but luckily, there are many candidates suited to the task.