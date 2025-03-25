Our Whipped Honey Recipe Couldn't Be Simpler
Whether you love honey in your tea, baked into cakes, or drizzled over toast, you know that the floral notes and complexity of good honey make it irresistible. But if you haven't had the pleasure of trying whipped honey, you're in for a treat. Whipping honey incorporates air into the mix, transforming its texture into one that's light, creamy, and almost marshmallow-like. The result is honey that's even more balanced and delicate.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse raves, "Whipped honey is a game changer. The process transforms honey, which can sometimes be a little bit cloying, into a creamy spread with a luxurious texture and flavor. It's so delicious, you'll be tempted to just grab a spoonful now and again."
Best of all, whipping honey is incredibly easy. In just 10 minutes you can complete the process, yielding the perfect topping for biscuits, yogurt, or for gifting to friends. However you plan to use it, this simple upgrade to a pantry staple is sure to become a favorite.
Gather the ingredients for super simple whipped honey
To make whipped honey, all you'll need is ... honey! While you don't need to break the bank when choosing a jar, the better the quality, the better the end result will be. For a more nuanced flavor, opt for wildflower, orange blossom, or clover honey, which can each add their own unique notes. Better yet, support your local beekeeper by purchasing a raw, unfiltered variety from a nearby farm or market. Local honey typically offers an even deeper flavor, with the added benefit of helping to sustain local bee populations.
What you will need in addition to honey is a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. While you could also use a handheld mixer, it would certainly be a workout. The estimated time for whipping will need to be increased by at least 50% when it comes to whipping with a handheld machine.
This super simple whipped honey adds a new airy textural flair to the sweet drizzle we all know and love.
Ingredients
- 1 cup honey (any type)
Directions
- Pour honey into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment.
- Whip for 10 to 12 minutes on medium-high speed until lightened in color and thickened in texture.
- Use immediately or transfer to a jar or airtight container and store at room temperature.
What are some variations for whipped honey?
While you only need honey to make whipped honey, you can also add your own flair by incorporating other flavors into the mix. A pinch of cinnamon or cardamom, a splash of vanilla extract or spoon of vanilla bean paste, or even a sprinkling of sea salt can enhance the flavor of the honey while adding a sophisticated twist. For a citrusy touch, add culinary-grade lemon oil or orange extract, or go for a spicy-sweet combo by adding red pepper flakes or a hint of cayenne pepper. You can even add cocoa powder for a chocolate variation — add to taste or until you reach your desired color.
For seasonal varieties, add in pumpkin or apple pie spice for fall gifting, rosewater or dried culinary-grade lavender in the spring or summer, or infuse the honey with thyme or rosemary for an herbal touch. Mix in some chai or gingerbread spice in the winter months for a seasonal variation.
How long does whipped honey last?
Whipped honey, like standard honey, essentially never expires if stored properly. The reason is its low moisture content and antimicrobial properties that help prevent spoilage. Stored in a sealed jar or airtight container in a cool, dry place, it should last up to a year or even longer. Make sure to transfer your whipped honey to a clean, dry jar to prevent introducing additional moisture, and keep it tightly sealed when not using it to minimize exposure to air and humidity.
If you do choose to flavor your honey, note that perishable ingredients like citrus zest will shorten the shelf-life and may require refrigeration. For best results, stir your whipped honey occasionally if any separation occurs to help maintain its creamy consistency. While you might be able to store it for an extended period of time, there's no way it will last that long in your cupboard without being eaten.
Can you use crystallized honey for whipped honey?
While whipped honey will definitely last longer than you need it to, you may notice that it can start to settle or separate over time, resulting in a layer of liquid honey at the base and whipped honey at the top. A good way to combat this is by using partially crystallized honey before whipping.
You've probably noticed that a jar of honey can begin to solidify and turn opaque over time. This is known as crystallization, when tiny sugar crystals begin to form in honey, giving it a thick, grainy texture. This can happen with exposure to cooler temperatures or a myriad of other reasons. These fine crystals in the honey can help stabilize the texture, and when you add a portion of crystallized honey to your honey before whipping, it can help prevent your honey from separating over time.
If you don't have crystallized honey on hand, you can encourage a small amount of honey to crystallize by placing it into a separate jar and storing it in the refrigerator for a few days, stirring occasionally.