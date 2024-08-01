Classic Comforting Matzo Ball Soup Recipe

For those of us who grew up eating matzo ball soup, it's part of our identity. If you gave us a lineup of matzo balls, we could probably identify who made each one, and could easily detect subtle changes in density, flavor, and freshness. You might be team floater or sinker, and you may prefer your matzo balls to be made with herbs or ground ginger, or made straight from a box mix. If you're new to the matzo ball game and are looking for an easy, simple recipe, you've come to the right place.

Scour the internet, and you might have a hard time finding a recipe for a homemade chicken soup with matzo balls that doesn't seem like an incredible undertaking. This recipe aims to simplify the process with a scratch-made soup that's ready in about two hours and matzo balls that cook in about 20 minutes. If you're preparing the soup for a crowd, it serves about eight for dinner-sized portions and can satisfy even more as a holiday appetizer. If you're making it for a weeknight meal, leftovers freeze nicely, so you can have a comforting soup on hand anytime you need it.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "In testing, I chose to lighten these matzo balls with seltzer, just like my grandmother did. To me, they're that perfect combination of fluffy and light but are just heavy enough to be substantial. Overall, this is a great soup to fill your belly year-round."

