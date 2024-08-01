Classic Comforting Matzo Ball Soup Recipe
For those of us who grew up eating matzo ball soup, it's part of our identity. If you gave us a lineup of matzo balls, we could probably identify who made each one, and could easily detect subtle changes in density, flavor, and freshness. You might be team floater or sinker, and you may prefer your matzo balls to be made with herbs or ground ginger, or made straight from a box mix. If you're new to the matzo ball game and are looking for an easy, simple recipe, you've come to the right place.
Scour the internet, and you might have a hard time finding a recipe for a homemade chicken soup with matzo balls that doesn't seem like an incredible undertaking. This recipe aims to simplify the process with a scratch-made soup that's ready in about two hours and matzo balls that cook in about 20 minutes. If you're preparing the soup for a crowd, it serves about eight for dinner-sized portions and can satisfy even more as a holiday appetizer. If you're making it for a weeknight meal, leftovers freeze nicely, so you can have a comforting soup on hand anytime you need it.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "In testing, I chose to lighten these matzo balls with seltzer, just like my grandmother did. To me, they're that perfect combination of fluffy and light but are just heavy enough to be substantial. Overall, this is a great soup to fill your belly year-round."
Gather the ingredients for classic comforting matzo ball soup
For a soup this hearty, you might be surprised by how simple the ingredient list is. For the soup, you'll start with onions, carrots, celery, a parsnip, and garlic for an aromatic mix to build flavor. If you aren't a fan of parsnip, feel free to leave it out, although it does add a sweet flavor and touch of earthy spice to the broth. Dill and parsley add freshness, along with dried bay leaves for a subtle, herbal note. Kosher salt enhances the overall flavor, and a whole chicken is cooked to flavor the broth and shred into the soup.
To make the matzo balls, eggs, oil, salt, garlic powder, parsley, black pepper, and matzo meal are mixed with seltzer for to lighten and moisten the mixture. To impart even more savory flavor, you can substitute seltzer with chicken stock, if preferred, and the oil with schmaltz (chicken fat) or duck fat. If you're leaving out the seltzer, you may find it beneficial to add a pinch of two of (Passover-friendly) baking powder to the mix for added lift. To keep the chicken soup from becoming cloudy, the matzo balls are cooked in a seasoned broth made with store-bought chicken stock, which can be saved and frozen after using.
Step 1: Quarter the onions
Prepare the soup: Peel and quarter the onions.
Step 2: Chop the carrots
Peel and chop half of the carrots lengthwise into quarters.
Step 3: Chop the celery
Trim and chop half of the celery into halves.
Step 4: Halve the parsnip
Peel the parsnip and chop it in half.
Step 5: Chop the garlic
Smash, peel, and roughly chop the garlic.
Step 6: Transfer the chicken to a stock pot
Place the chicken into a large stock pot.
Step 7: Add the vegetables
Top with the prepared onions, carrots, celery, parsnip, and garlic, along with the fresh parsley, half of the dill, the bay leaves, and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Cover chicken with cold water by 1 inch.
Step 8: Partially cover and boil
Partially cover the pot, leaving a small gap for steam to escape, and bring the soup to a boil.
Step 9: Cook until tender
Reduce the heat to low and simmer, occasionally skimming off any scum on the surface, for about 90 minutes, or until the chicken is fall-apart tender.
Step 10: Chop the remaining vegetables
In the meantime, peel and chop the remaining celery and carrots into small cubes about ½-inch thick.
Step 11: Transfer the chicken to a bowl
Transfer the whole chicken to a bowl; set aside to cool.
Step 12: Strain and season
Strain the remaining soup into a smaller pot; discard the cooked vegetables and herbs. At this point, taste and season, or reduce the soup slightly for a stronger flavor, if needed.
Step 13: Shred the chicken
When cool enough to handle, discard the bones and shred the chicken. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 14: Prepare the matzo balls
Prepare the matzo balls: In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the eggs, oil, 1 teaspoon salt, garlic, parsley, and pepper.
Step 15: Add matzo meal and seltzer
Add the matzo meal and seltzer; stir gently to combine.
Step 16: Cover and chill
Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
Step 17: Heat chicken stock
In a large pot, bring the chicken stock, 2 quarts water, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to a simmer.
Step 18: Scoop the matzo balls
Use a small scoop or spoon to portion the matzo into mounds about 1 ½ inches in diameter. Dip the scoop into a glass of water between mounds to prevent sticking.
Step 19: Roll the balls
Wet your hands and gently roll each mound into a smooth ball.
Step 20: Add the matzo balls into the broth
Place the balls into the simmering stock mixture.
Step 21: Cover and cook
Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the texture of the matzo balls is light and uniform throughout.
Step 22: Transfer to a plate
Use a slotted spoon to transfer the matzo balls to a plate to cool. Cool and reserve the stock for another purpose.
Step 23: Heat the chicken soup
Bring the broth from cooking the chicken to a simmer. Add the cubed celery and carrots, and cook until vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 24: Add the chicken
Add the shredded chicken and most of the remaining dill (reserving a small amount for garnish). Heat through.
Step 25: Portion the matzo balls
Divide the matzo balls between 8 bowls.
Step 26: Top with soup
Fill each bowl with hot soup. Garnish with the remaining dill, and serve.
What is matzo ball soup, and how did it originate?
Matzo (or matzah) ball soup is a staple Jewish dish for Passover, a holiday where serving leavened bread or other items is prohibited. Matzo meal (finely ground matzo) is made with only flour and water in the mix, and it's perfect to use as a base for Passover desserts, matzo balls, and more. But, matzo ball soup isn't just for Passover. It's a beloved soup year-round, particularly in the winter months when you may be in need of some additional comfort. This soup is called "Jewish penicillin" for a reason — the combination of the hot, nutrient-rich chicken soup and cozy matzo balls will kick any cold to the curb.
While the exact origin of matzo ball soup may be up for debate, an abundance of matzo meal produced in the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century may have led to its creation as a way to use up an excess of the stuff. Or, it was created as a way for home cooks to repurpose leftover crumbs of matzo during Passover. It may also have been adapted from Eastern European–style dumplings for a dish that could be enjoyed during the holiday.
Can you make matzo ball soup ahead of time?
Matzo ball soup is a great make-ahead item. Prepare and cook the matzo balls up to two days in advance, then wrap and refrigerate them until you're ready to serve. Bring the matzo to room temperature and reheat the balls in the chicken soup until hot throughout before serving. Avoid heating them for longer than they need — they'll continue to soak up the broth and soften, and they'll eventually begin to fall apart. Leftover matzo balls can also be frozen in a freezer-safe, zip-top bag or airtight container for up to three months and thawed in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.
The chicken soup can also be prepared in advance. Cook as directed and transfer the soup to quart containers or other airtight containers. From there, it can be refrigerated for up to four days or frozen for up to three months. Thaw it overnight in the refrigerator if it's frozen, then reheat it until hot throughout before serving. When storing leftover matzo ball soup, store the matzo balls and soup separately, if possible, to keep the texture of the matzo balls intact.