When Should You Use A Neutral Oil?

Among the wide variety of oils on supermarket shelves, some are neutral while others are anything but. Due to their refining process, neutral oils impart very little to no flavor or aroma, allowing the other ingredients to take center stage. It's the difference between soft-spoken, introverted canola oil and high-quality extra-virgin olive oil that announces its presence with a robust, grassy aroma and taste, or sesame oil, an ingredient very noticeable in dishes like sweet and spicy sesame chicken.

This distinction matters in cooking. When you don't want the oil to provide a large part of the flavor in your dish, neutral is the way to go. These low-to-no-flavor oils include safflower oil, grapeseed oil, avocado oil, corn oil, canola (rapeseed) oil, refined coconut or olive oil, vegetable oil, sunflower oil, and peanut oil.

Neutral oils also tend to have a higher smoke point than the more strongly flavored unrefined or virgin oils, enabling them to withstand high temperatures without breaking down or smoking up your kitchen. This means they're the go-to for any high-heat cooking. It also makes them versatile workhorses appropriate for a wide variety of dishes and cooking techniques, including baking.