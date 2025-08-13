Make A Decadent Sundae With Our Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rich, dark hot fudge is likely the most popular ice cream topping — for a good reason. There is something so satisfying about the warm chocolatey sauce melting its way through creamy ice cream. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite recipe for classic hot fudge sauce that literally tastes like melted fudge, with a gooey consistency and a glossy texture. Not only is it perfect for constructing the ultimate ice cream sundae, but it's also delicious drizzled over brownies, profiteroles, pound cake, or used as a dipping sauce for fruit. And the best part? This recipe comes together in less than 15 minutes and makes enough to have on hand for any of your dessert desires.

Kinnaird uses a blend of white and brown sugars to give a hint of caramel to the sauce and enhances the chocolate flavor with the addition of Kahlua coffee liqueur. The intense coffee flavor of the liqueur pairs beautifully with dark Dutch-process cocoa powder. Inspiration for this sauce comes from a version that Kinnaird's father used to make for the family. The old-fashioned fudge flavor brings back all the wonderful memories of vanilla bean ice cream crowned with this ultimate chocolate topping.