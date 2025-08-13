Make A Decadent Sundae With Our Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Rich, dark hot fudge is likely the most popular ice cream topping — for a good reason. There is something so satisfying about the warm chocolatey sauce melting its way through creamy ice cream. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite recipe for classic hot fudge sauce that literally tastes like melted fudge, with a gooey consistency and a glossy texture. Not only is it perfect for constructing the ultimate ice cream sundae, but it's also delicious drizzled over brownies, profiteroles, pound cake, or used as a dipping sauce for fruit. And the best part? This recipe comes together in less than 15 minutes and makes enough to have on hand for any of your dessert desires.
Kinnaird uses a blend of white and brown sugars to give a hint of caramel to the sauce and enhances the chocolate flavor with the addition of Kahlua coffee liqueur. The intense coffee flavor of the liqueur pairs beautifully with dark Dutch-process cocoa powder. Inspiration for this sauce comes from a version that Kinnaird's father used to make for the family. The old-fashioned fudge flavor brings back all the wonderful memories of vanilla bean ice cream crowned with this ultimate chocolate topping.
Gather the classic hot fudge sauce ingredients
This classic hot fudge sauce has a simple list of ingredients, so it is important to use high-quality cocoa powder to infuse the best flavors and textures. Start with a Dutch-process cocoa powder. Kinnaird says that Dutch-process cocoa is different from standard cocoa powder as the cocoa beans have been alkalized before being fermented and dried. This extra step creates a less-acidic cocoa powder with a bold flavor and rich, dark color. You will need both granulated and brown sugar, and a bit of salt to balance the sweetness and give a hint of savory flavor to your fudge sauce. Heavy cream and unsalted butter add fat and richness to this recipe. Kinnaird prefers using a European-style butter which has a slighly higher fat content and lower water content than average grocery store butter. The sauce is finished with both Kahlua coffee liqueur and vanilla extract to enhance the rich chocolate fudge flavor.
Step 1: Combine the cocoa powder, sugars, and salt
Combine the cocoa powder, sugars, and salt in a heavy saucepan.
Step 2: Add the cream, butter, and Kahlua
Over medium heat, add the cream, butter, and Kahlua.
Step 3: Bring the sauce just to a boil
Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Reduce the heat and simmer
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 minute, continuing to stir.
Step 5: Stir in the vanilla extract
Turn off the heat and carefully stir in the vanilla extract.
Step 6: Cool the sauce slightly and serve
Cool the sauce slightly, then serve warm or room temperature over ice cream, in a parfait, or use as a dip for berries.
What can I serve with hot fudge sauce?
Classic Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe
Our classic hot fudge sauce has a gooey consistency and a glossy texture. It's perfect melting into ice cream, drizzled over brownies, or as a dip for fruit.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- ¼ cup Kahlua
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions
- Combine the cocoa powder, sugars, and salt in a heavy saucepan.
- Over medium heat, add the cream, butter, and Kahlua.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 minute, continuing to stir.
- Turn off the heat and carefully stir in the vanilla extract.
- Cool the sauce slightly, then serve warm or room temperature over ice cream, in a parfait, or use as a dip for berries.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|502
|Total Fat
|31.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|85.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|46.0 g
|Sodium
|216.2 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g
Can I make a zero-alcohol version of this classic hot fudge sauce recipe?
Cooking down the Kahlua does remove some of the alcohol, but if you prefer to remove the boozy edge to this classic hot fudge sauce, Kinnaird says that there are definitely ways to enhance to flavors without the alcohol. Espresso powder is a great substitute that is packed with rich coffee flavor. If you want to use espresso powder, try adding 2 teaspoons mixed into the cocoa powder and sugars. Add an extra ¼ cup of heavy cream to the sauce to make up for the liquid volume of the liqueur.
Many people do not realize that vanilla extracts also frequently contain alcohol. Look for an alcohol-free brand or try scraping the seeds from inside an actual vanilla bean to give your sauce a distinctive vanilla flavor. Other enhancements for this sauce could include cinnamon, a touch of nutmeg, or an alcohol-free almond extract.
What is the best way to reheat and store this classic hot fudge sauce?
When taken straight from the refrigerator, this classic hot fudge sauce will have a thick, creamy, fudgy consistency that is almost too good to resist eating with a spoon. It is easy to bring it back to a warm temperature — perfect for melting into your ice cream — either by gently reheating on a stovetop or in a microwave. To reheat on the stove, place the desired amount of fudge sauce in a small saucepan and bring it back to pouring consistency over low heat, stirring constantly to prevent scorching the chocolate and cream. Similarly, you can place the desired amount in a heat-proof glass container in the microwave and heat at a medium-low setting for 30 seconds, then stir and repeat until you have the desired consistency.
To store leftover sauce, a glass jar fitted with a lid is an ideal container, but you can use any clean food storage container that seals well. Once refrigerated, the sauce will stay fresh for up to a week, and it can be frozen for up to 3 months. Allow frozen hot fudge sauce to thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then proceed with reheating as outlined above.