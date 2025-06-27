When To Use Canned Tuna In Water Vs Oil In Your Recipes And Why It Matters

At the simplest level, the difference between canned tuna packed in water versus oil is self-explanatory: one will have oil in it and the other, water. But for home cooks, there's a more practical question that can be tougher to answer: How do you decide which one to use for certain recipes?

If you're conscious about nutrition, there are a few differences that could help you make the decision. The oil version contains more fat but it also has more vitamin D, while its watery counterpart retains healthy omega-3 fatty oils (that said, if you avoid draining the oil-packed tuna, it will retain more of its omega-3s). In this case, it's just a matter of which nutrients you want.

For everyone else, the choice is hazier. You'll want to consider the effects that water or oil will have on the broader recipe. Water tends to weaken the fishy taste of tuna, so it'll work well in settings where the tuna isn't the centerpiece of a dish, or if you're concerned about it overpowering other flavors and want a cleaner taste. Oil, meanwhile, will give a more concentrated, fishy hit of flavor, so if it's the focal point of a recipe (or that's just your personal preference), reach for that one. Bear in mind that oil may also add its own flavor. Canned tuna tends to be packed in either vegetable or olive oil; the former is fairly flavorless, but the latter will also add a savory dimension that could complement or clash with other ingredients.