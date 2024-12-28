10 Ways To Give Canned Salmon An Upgrade

It's time to restock that pantry again and you may be considering some proteins along with the canned vegetables and legumes. You've almost certainly come across canned tuna before, you may even eat it on a weekly basis, but have you tried canned salmon? Julian Plateado, chef and owner of Nordic Catch, tells us that canned salmon is the "unsung hero of your pantry — always ready to step in when fresh salmon is playing hard to get." Whether you're far from a grocery store, or conscious of your wallet, canned salmon can be a great alternative to fresh fish in many recipes. "It's affordable, sustainable, and perfect for anyone who loves excellent food without the fuss," says Plateado.

Bart van Olphen, author of The Tinned Fish Cookbook and co-founder of Sea Tales, explains that canned salmon "is almost always sourced from wild-caught fish, unlike most fresh and smoked salmon." Generally speaking, he says, "canned salmon is sustainably harvested from the waters of Alaska." Wild salmon is a quintessential ingredient in the Pacific Northwest. Melinda Keckler, founder and recipe developer behind the Crinkled Cookbook, specializes in recipes that celebrate the flavors of the Northwest, and believes canned salmon is a nutritious and family-friendly ingredient that makes it easy "to keep a taste of the Northwest pantry-ready year-round."

Canned salmon is high up on this list of best canned fish to stock in your pantry for several reasons then, so it's definitely worth adding some canned salmon to your repertoire. If you're still not sure what to do with it, here are some ideas for how to give this fishy ingredient an upgrade.