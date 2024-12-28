10 Ways To Give Canned Salmon An Upgrade
It's time to restock that pantry again and you may be considering some proteins along with the canned vegetables and legumes. You've almost certainly come across canned tuna before, you may even eat it on a weekly basis, but have you tried canned salmon? Julian Plateado, chef and owner of Nordic Catch, tells us that canned salmon is the "unsung hero of your pantry — always ready to step in when fresh salmon is playing hard to get." Whether you're far from a grocery store, or conscious of your wallet, canned salmon can be a great alternative to fresh fish in many recipes. "It's affordable, sustainable, and perfect for anyone who loves excellent food without the fuss," says Plateado.
Bart van Olphen, author of The Tinned Fish Cookbook and co-founder of Sea Tales, explains that canned salmon "is almost always sourced from wild-caught fish, unlike most fresh and smoked salmon." Generally speaking, he says, "canned salmon is sustainably harvested from the waters of Alaska." Wild salmon is a quintessential ingredient in the Pacific Northwest. Melinda Keckler, founder and recipe developer behind the Crinkled Cookbook, specializes in recipes that celebrate the flavors of the Northwest, and believes canned salmon is a nutritious and family-friendly ingredient that makes it easy "to keep a taste of the Northwest pantry-ready year-round."
Canned salmon is high up on this list of best canned fish to stock in your pantry for several reasons then, so it's definitely worth adding some canned salmon to your repertoire. If you're still not sure what to do with it, here are some ideas for how to give this fishy ingredient an upgrade.
Elevate breakfast fare
If you love a little salmon on the breakfast table but smoked salmon isn't in the budget, feel free to swap in the tinned stuff instead. Sure, it won't taste exactly the same if you eat it straight up on a cream cheese slathered bagel. When incorporated into a cooked dish, however, you may not even notice the difference.
If you like a breakfast hash, try swapping out the corned beef, sausage, or bacon for canned salmon. Simply add a drained can of canned salmon into your fried chopped potatoes (with onion, pepper, or whatever else you like) and crack an egg on top or scramble one right in. Salmon breakfast hash is the perfect, hearty, one-pan breakfast feast. It's easy to make, but feels a little sophisticated.
If you want to take it up a notch, quiches, frittatas, and souffles can all get a boost from canned salmon. As an ingredient, salmon pairs well with most veggies, herbs, and cheeses. You can simply add it to any vegetarian recipe, or build your own with whatever you have in the fridge. Frittatas, in particular, are very forgiving and don't require any pastry crust. On the simplest end of the spectrum, Bart van Olphen suggests "scrambled eggs with canned salmon, anchovies, and chives for a flavorful twist" on a breakfast standard. You can even add tinned fish to your avocado toast for an extra hit of protein and flavor for a filling breakfast that requires no cooking at all.
Make pescatarian-friendly burgers
Veggie burgers can sometimes hit the spot, but perhaps you're not in the mood for something like a black bean burger. If you're trying to cut down on red meat or catering to pescatarian friends, salmon is an excellent option for your next burger fix. You can sometimes find salmon burgers pre-made in the frozen food aisle. Alternatively, you can serve up a whole filet of salmon on a bun, but if they're not at your local shop or you'd prefer to make them yourself, canned salmon makes for a budget friendly, pescatarian alternative to hamburgers.
Canned salmon won't hold together on its own the way ground beef can, so you'll need to mix in some breadcrumbs and egg to hold it together. These burgers can be made on a grill, though you'll want to flip them carefully as they risk falling apart. You can also make them in a frying pan on the stove. Serve them with all the usual burger toppings, or try adding tartar sauce as the perfect topping.
Turn canned salmon into tasty salmon cakes
Similarly, salmon cakes (or patties) are a wonderful quick meal to whip up or appetizer for a party. These can make an excellent alternative to crab cakes as well. If crab is too pricy, or you don't eat shellfish, canned salmon is the perfect swap. As with salmon burgers, you'll want to add some breadcrumbs and egg to bind them together. You can coat the outside of your patties with panko for a crunchy exterior, or add an extra egg if you want to make them more like fritters. Add spices, chopped veggies, or even a dollop of mayo for moisture, and adjust all these flavors and textures to your liking.
Melinda Keckler's Old Fashioned Salmon Patty recipe is one of her most popular, and she assures us that it's super simple to make these "golden, crispy patties that are ready in minutes." Keckler actually uses crushed Ritz crackers in lieu of breadcrumbs, with an added touch of zesty fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Julian Plateado of Nordic Catch likes adding a spoonful of Dijon mustard to his salmon cakes, and suggests that they also freeze well. Double that batch, and do the work now for a quick and tasty meal later.
Salmon patties or salmon croquettes can make for a no-fuss family dinner or a sophisticated appetizer at your next party, depending on how you season and serve them. They're not as complicated to make as you might think — just avoid these mistakes when making salmon cakes, and you're on your way to a stellar snack.
Make comfort food fishy
Canned salmon can be a wonderful addition to many classic weeknight meals. You can get creative and invent something new, but it's easier than you think just to add or swap canned salmon into some of your go-to comfort food staples and family dinners. Melinda Keckler says she's confident canned salmon "would make a wonderful addition to a velvety dip or a savory casserole with a creamy sauce and tender pasta." Julian Plateado agrees, canned salmon is "the MVP of flaked, mashed, and mixed dishes." In addition, Bart van Olphen says canned salmon has "a delightful, silky, and slightly oily flavor," that can work into many recipes.
A baked pasta with salmon is a great option, or potato gratin with canned salmon flaked in might be just the ticket. You can bust out the air fryer and try a tinned fish mini casserole — if you've ever had meatloaf, you might imagine where we're going with this. Just as you can swap out beef for ground turkey, you can also use canned salmon for a pescatarian twist on this budget-friendly family favorite. Salmon loaf is kind of like a giant salmon burger that you bake in a loaf tin and slice up to serve the whole family.
Put together a dip for the party
If you've had enough seven-layer bean dip to last you a lifetime, why not try something a little different and give canned salmon a chance to shine at your next game night or holiday soiree? Making a dip with canned salmon is easy — Julian Plateado recommends a blend of canned salmon with cream cheese, fresh dill, smoked paprika, and a squeeze of lemon "for a dip that pairs as well with chips as it does with wine." If cheesy fish sounds odd to you, don't knock it til you try it. Plateado assures, it's "dangerous in the best way." As in, you'll definitely be going back for a second scoop, and a third.
If you have any allergy or aversion to shellfish, canned salmon is the perfect swap for that crab dip. You can also switch up the consistency a little and make a big shareable salmon cheese ball with cream cheese. It's a fun centerpiece for party platter. If the flavor combination still sounds weird, just ask yourself how many times you've enjoyed a smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel or a Philadelphia roll. If you like those, you'll probably enjoy this appetizer along with the rest of your guests.
Add salmon to pizza and pasta
Seafood pasta has never been easier than with canned salmon. Less expensive than fresh or smoked salmon, as well as easier to prepare, you might not even notice the difference when you add some canned salmon to your next pasta dish. Salmon is a versatile ingredient that works well in tomato based red sauces, creamy sauces, and even simple olive oil pastas. Whether you're planning a gourmet Italian feast or a quick and simple pantry raid pasta, grab that can of salmon and get it in the mix.
If you love a penne a la vodka, add a little flaked salmon in there for a protein packed upgrade. When making pasta for his kids, Bart van Olphen of Sea Tales says he'll opt for a puttanesca using canned salmon instead of tuna, or maybe a penne pasta "with creamy mushrooms, tarragon, white wine and salmon."
Julian Plateado of Nordic Catch also recommends a super simple one-pot wonder pasta with canned salmon. Just stir the salmon into hot pasta with olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan cheese. This sauce essentially requires no prep and no cooking. "It's like you spent hours," Plateado says, "but it's dinner in 15 minutes." You can also experiment with using canned salmon as a pizza topping. Van Olphen makes recommends a sophisticated and flavorful pizza topped with "passata, cherry tomatoes, olives, salmon, onion, capers." In that case, you'll want to drain it well first and limit the amount of liquid that gets into the mix.
Pair with rice for flavorful Asian dishes
You can use canned salmon to make delicious rice bowls, scallion pancakes, or even budget-friendly sushi rolls. If you like Asian flavors, bust out the soy sauce, miso, and ginger, and get creative with your next can of salmon. It's a nice shortcut to a salmon bowl as canned salmon requires no cooking and minimal prep time. Simply flake the fish onto steamed rice and top with scallions, sesame seeds, furikake, and a splash of soy sauce. You can add an egg for extra oomph or keep it super simple. Or try it with noodles (rice, vermicelli, soba, udon, you name it!). Cookbook author Bart van Olphen suggests a noodle salad "with miso dressing, wakame, spring onion, sesame seeds and canned salmon," might be just the ticket.
Lots of tasty savory dishes can be made with canned salmon. If you're making this tuna onigiri recipe, for instance, you can swap in canned salmon for tuna or make some of each for variety. If you're curious about making sushi at home, but worried about being able to source, afford (or god forbid waste!) sushi grade fish, you can test your skills out with canned fish first. Homemade sushi with canned fish saves you time and money.
Try a fresh take on salmon salad
If you like tuna salad, you may like salmon salad, especially if you're getting bored of the usual. Making the swap can put a different twist on an old favorite. With a simple combination of the tinned fish, mayo, and some seasonings and chopped vegetables, you can easily adjust salmon salad to your taste. If you're not a fan of mayo, Julian Plateado recommends mixing canned salmon with Greek yogurt capers, lemon zest, and a dash of hot sauce — and if you're not into the creamy style, feel free to use a healthy pour of olive oil instead.
You might add chopped peppers, red onion, or celery if you like some crunch. Add in some fresh herbs, like dill, or pickles, olives, or capers for a briny burst of flavor. Salmon salad makes for excellent sandwiches. Spoon some salmon salad onto a piece of bread and top with a slice of cheese, then pop it in the oven or on a griddle to make a salmon melt. Bart van Olphen thinks "a salmon melt would be amazing," if you mix canned salmon with mayonnaise, spring onion and capers "to be topped off with a nice cheddar."
Trim tidy little salmon salad finger sandwiches on white bread with thinly sliced cucumber for the perfect picnic food or high-tea finger sandwich. Alternatively, you can skip the bread and scoop your salmon salad onto a bed of leafy greens, or into spears of crunchy romaine for a carb-free option.
Put salmon together with zesty Latin flavors
Salmon is a common protein in many cuisines. We've already seen how it works wonders in Northwest, European, and Asian inspired dishes, but have you thought of putting a Latin American twist on this fish? Blacked salmon tacos are an old favorite, but you can use canned salmon for a faster, cheaper version of the fish taco. Upgrade your taco night with canned fish if you've had enough ground beef to last you a lifetime. Tacos and even enchiladas can be made with canned salmon, and you won't have to worry about prep time.
If you want to opt for an alternative, try a tostada. Bart van Olphen suggests topping a crunchy fried tortilla topped with canned salmon and some chipotle, fresh avocado, crunchy red cabbage, cilantro, "and a creamy sauce for a fresh and vibrant meal." He also recommends making a punchy "coconut-chili salad with red onion, salmon and cilantro." Colorful, vibrant, zingy flavors will enhance that salmon.
Stir salmon into warm and hearty soups
And finally, back for some cold weather comfort food. Fish chowder is a delicious side or main meal. You can make it more like broth or thicker, depending on your liking. You can make it with milk or swap in coconut milk for a dairy-free alternative. Add potatoes, carrots, corn, or even bacon, and top with fresh herbs and lemon — but be sure to add the canned salmon at the right moment. Julian Plateado cautions, "timing is everything." Add the salmon at the end, when the other vegetables are already softened, so it keeps some bite and doesn't just become mush. Canned salmon is already fully cooked. "It just needs a gentle warm-up," Plateado says, "not a sauna session."
Melissa Keckler thinks canned salmon can make a great swap for fresh salmon in her signature creamy seafood chowder. Plateado adds that canned salmon can make an appearance in lighter soups as well. "Imagine a salmon miso soup with a sprinkle of green onions or a zesty tomato-based broth," he says. We like the sound of those. Whether you're in the mood for something hearty and filling or light and delicate, canned salmon can do the trick in no time. When it comes to soups and chowders, there's no need to drain the fish first, per Plateado. If the salmon is packed in its juices, he says "toss that liquid into the broth — it's like a secret flavor booster."