Spanish-Inspired Tuna Salad With White Beans and Oranges Recipe

If the words "tuna salad" conjure unfavorable images of mayonnaise-laden and monochromatic canned fish, this Spanish-inspired tuna salad with white beans and oranges will give you a whole new appreciation for the dish. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her interpretation of tuna salads that she tasted throughout Spain. Kinnaird says that in Spain, tuna salad is often served alongside grilled fish and roasted potatoes, but it can also be the star of the meal with a side of crusty bread. Kinnaird especially enjoyed a Valencia-style salad she had in Madrid, which was garnished with plenty of juicy fresh orange segments.

Advertisement

Spanish tuna salads typically feature white tuna packed in olive oil, a variety of olives, onion, greens, cooked beans, boiled eggs, and potatoes. Kinnaird's version features all of her favorite components, using pimento-stuffed olives, fresh fennel, red peppers, onion, capers, crunchy toasted almonds, creamy white beans, and the delightful, juicy oranges. She makes a salad dressing with the juice of the oranges, good-quality Spanish olive oil, sherry wine vinegar for a signature taste, and fresh oregano. The salad is full of color and flavor, and it looks stunning when it's served on a platter.