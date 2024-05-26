Is There Really Any Difference Between Cherry And Grape Tomatoes?

Sweet, juicy, and vibrant, fresh tomatoes are a highlight of the summer season. From Roma to San Marzano, there are over 10,000 varieties to choose from. Each has a unique flavor that makes it stand apart, so it's important to know the differences. For example, let's dig into two of the most popular types that are commonly mistaken for each other: Cherry and grape tomatoes.

While these tiny tomatoes share a few characteristics (aside from their fruit-inspired names) they are far from the same. For one, cherry tomatoes are much smaller and rounder than grape tomatoes, which are more oblong in shape. (And if you're curious, yes, they do get their titles from their signature shapes.) Cherry tomatoes are soft and squishy in texture and burst in your mouth as you bite in, while grape tomatoes are much meatier and chewier with less juiciness. Texture aside, a grape tomato's thicker skin also means that it has a longer shelf lifethan a cherry tomato. (But if you want to extend any tomato's lifespan, you can always try out some best kept secrets for fresh tomato storage.) Finally, cherry tomatoes have a much sweeter and crisper flavor profile than grape tomatoes, which have a flavor that tends to vary per batch but is often said to be rich and balanced.

