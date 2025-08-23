Our Rocket Pop-Style Jell-O Recipe Is The Ultimate Labor Day Treat
At first glance, you may think you're looking at rocket pops, those patriotic popsicles that we loved to eat when the sunny, summery song of the ice cream truck sounded from the top of the beach. But these creative treats are made from Jell-O, and the way they wiggle is guaranteed to get a few laughs. Perfect for your next party or holiday celebration, these rocket pops are as much fun to make as they are to eat. Each layer is nostalgically delicious, starting with tangy and sweet cherry, zesty lemon, and bold berry. Feel free to make these several days before your event because they hold up nicely in the fridge, making them a convenient make-ahead dessert. Once you learn how to make them, you can use other flavor combinations like lime and mango, or grape, orange, and lemon.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Not only are these rocket pops delicious and fun to eat, because they are made from Jell-O and don't need to be frozen you can display them during your event without worrying about them melting. Just perfect to brighten up any summer gathering."
Gather the ingredients for rocket pop-style Jell-O
To make this recipe, grab some Cherry and Berry Blue Jell-O and some unflavored gelatin. Then you'll need sweetened condensed milk and sugar from the baking aisle, and lastly, a fresh lemon.
Step 1: Spray the mold with cooking spray
Lightly spray the popsicle molds with cooking spray so the pops release easily.
Step 2: Mix the Cherry Jell-O and gelatin
Add the Cherry Jell-O to a medium bowl and sprinkle in 1 packet of unflavored gelatin.
Step 3: Add boiling water
Pour in 1 ½ cups of boiling water and whisk until fully dissolved.
Step 4: Pour the red mixture into the mold
Fill each mold ⅓ full with red mixture. Refrigerate for about 35 minutes until set but not rock hard.
Step 5: Start the white layer
For the white layer, add 2 packets of unflavored gelatin to a bowl, along with ½ cup boiling water and 2 tablespoons cold water, and whisk to combine.
Step 6: Add condensed milk and lemon
Add the condensed milk and the lemon juice and stir.
Step 7: Pour in the white mixture
Pour the white gelatin over the red layer until the molds are ⅔ full. Chill for about 35 minutes until set.
Step 8: Mix the Berry Jell-O with gelatin
Add the Berry Blue Jell-O to a bowl and sprinkle in 1 packet of unflavored gelatin.
Step 9: Pour in the boiling water
Pour in 1 ½ cups of boiling water and whisk until dissolved.
Step 10: Pour in the blue mixture
Top the molds with the blue mixture until full.
Step 11: Insert popsicle sticks
Insert popsicle sticks so they pierce all three layers. Refrigerate for 4 hours until completely set.
Step 12: Pull gently to remove pop
To serve, pull gently on the stick and wiggle the Jell-O pop out of the mold.
What can I serve with Jell-O rocket pops?
What are some tips for making the rocket pops?
We've got several tips to ensure your rocket Jell-O pops come out without a hitch. For starters, you can disregard the water quantities listed on the box instructions. We are using a reduced amount to make sure each layer is firm and will be capable of sliding out of the popsicle mold. For the white layer, the sweetened condensed milk is a good option, but if you want the pops to be dairy-free, use canned coconut milk instead. If you want to use Lemon Jell-O and don't mind if the middle layer isn't white, just follow the same instructions given for the red and blue layers.
If you use a clear popsicle mold, you will be able to see from the outside if you're pouring in equal amounts for each pop. When inserting the sticks, make sure to penetrate all 3 layers so your rocket pop comes out of the mold with all layers attached. Refrigerating the pops between adding layers is very important to make sure the hot liquid from the next layer does not seep through so that the colors get blended. Give the mold a gentle shake after 35 minutes to make sure the jello has solidified. When sliding the pops out of the mold, you may need to insert a butter knife down the sides of the pop to release it from the edges. Gentle back-and-forth wiggles while holding the stick will help the pops release.
How could you turn these into boozy Jell-O rocket pops?
It's simple to transform these colorful treats into a boozy version. Similar to the classic Jell-O shots that have long been popular, the rocket pops will give you the same effect, but add a little more excitement to your party. When choosing the type of liquor for the pops, make sure it is light in color so it doesn't distort the bright Jell-O colors. Good choices are vodka, tequila, or coconut rum.
As with the non-boozy version, the ratio of the gelatin to the liquid is important so that you end up with the right consistency. You'll want to substitute ½ cup of the boiling water with chilled alcohol. Add the alcohol after the gelatin has already dissolved in the boiling water. If you want to make them a little weaker, use ¼ cup of chilled alcohol and ¼ cup of chilled water, and proceed with the rest of the recipe. If kids will be at the event, consider making a second alcohol-free batch in different colors so you can tell them apart.