Our Rocket Pop-Style Jell-O Recipe Is The Ultimate Labor Day Treat

At first glance, you may think you're looking at rocket pops, those patriotic popsicles that we loved to eat when the sunny, summery song of the ice cream truck sounded from the top of the beach. But these creative treats are made from Jell-O, and the way they wiggle is guaranteed to get a few laughs. Perfect for your next party or holiday celebration, these rocket pops are as much fun to make as they are to eat. Each layer is nostalgically delicious, starting with tangy and sweet cherry, zesty lemon, and bold berry. Feel free to make these several days before your event because they hold up nicely in the fridge, making them a convenient make-ahead dessert. Once you learn how to make them, you can use other flavor combinations like lime and mango, or grape, orange, and lemon.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Not only are these rocket pops delicious and fun to eat, because they are made from Jell-O and don't need to be frozen you can display them during your event without worrying about them melting. Just perfect to brighten up any summer gathering."