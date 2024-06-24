What In The World Is Gelatin?

For most of us, the first thing that comes to mind when we think of gelatin is Jell-O, the brightly colored soft dessert with super artificial fruity flavors. Some of us haven't consumed any Jell-O since we were children, so we may think our gelatin days are behind us. But gelatin and Jell-O are not the same thing. Jell-O is just one food that uses gelatin, and gelatin is actually a highly versatile ingredient that pops up in many sweet and savory dishes. From marshmallows to bone broth, you've probably consumed more than you think. And if you haven't eaten any recently, there's a chance that you may have used it on your face or hair in the form of a cream or conditioner.

Always the supporting ingredient and never the star, gelatin hides in plain sight. Its colorless, flavorless presence has almost nothing to do with taste and everything to do with texture and sometimes, nutrients. But what is it exactly, and why is it worth keeping some in your pantry or cabinet?