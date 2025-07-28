We Tried 11 Canned Coconut Milk Brands - Here's How They Rank

Canned coconut milk is one pantry staple I always have on hand. I spent much of my young adult life baking and eating vegan, so this canned ingredient was a must-have for curries, baked goods, and really anywhere I was looking for creaminess without the dairy. If you make a trip to the store, you'll see several different types of coconut milk on store shelves — regular, reduced-fat, and coconut cream — the latter of which is what ascends to the top of a can of coconut milk. If you look closer, you'll also see an array of different brands represented — from store brands like Great Value and Stop & Shop to more premium-priced options from Goya, Thai Kitchen, and Blue Dragon.

At first, you might think there's not much difference between these canned coconut milks — but I can assure you that's not the case. I set out to find whether one brand did coconut milk better than the others — and if each brand's price tag actually correlated to its quality. I stocked up on the full-fat canned coconut milks from four different stores in southern Rhode Island and Connecticut, popped them open, and tasted them before ranking them from worst to best based on factors like creaminess, prevalence of coconut flavor (which should be strong yet balanced — it is coconut milk, after all), and potential versatility in sweet and savory recipes.