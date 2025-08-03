Elevate Oreo Dirt Cake With Our Grown-Up Recipe

You might well have come across dirt cake at one time or another, most likely decorated with plenty of gummy worms at a children's Halloween party. While the name "dirt cake" might not sound like the most inviting dessert to dish up for your guests — and it often isn't dressed up as one either — with a combination of crushed-up Oreos layered with delicious creamy pudding, it's actually a delightful and timeless combination that shouldn't be reserved for children only.

This grown-up Oreo dirt cake recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes the concept of the classic dirt cake and makes it decidedly more sophisticated. So, if you are looking for a simple and speedy pudding option to serve to your grown-up guests, look no further than this slightly quirky and exceedingly scrumptious dessert. The creamy pudding portion of this recipe is whipped up using cream cheese, vanilla custard, plenty of cream, and a dash of amaretto for a decidedly mature and nutty finish. Decorating the dirt cake with mint leaves and edible flowers to depict a garden scene instead of the typical creepy-crawly styling gives this dessert a fun yet elegant appearance, and will provide an entertaining finishing touch to any dinner party. Read on to find out how to assemble this grown-up Oreo dirt cake recipe.