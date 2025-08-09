Jell-O Shots Can Be Made In Advance Of Your Party. Here's How Long They Last
Nothing gets a party going quite like Jell-O shots. Fun, tasty, and perfect for a variety of holidays like Halloween and Fourth of July, these jiggly shots are both easy to make and enjoyable to slurp. One of the best things about making Jell-O shots is that they can be made up to a week in advance of your party. This tip is particularly helpful to know if you are hosting a party and have other food and drink to prep on the day of the event.
It might seem obvious, but if you want to save yourself some stress and make your gelatin shots a few days before the party, make sure you keep them in the refrigerator. They will stay fresh in the fridge for about 5 to 7 days; any longer and the gelatin will start to break down, turning your shots into a watery mess. Also, do not freeze Jell-O shots because this will ruin the texture of the shot.
To help keep them fresher longer, use small plastic cups with lids like KingZak Disposable Mini Plastic Jello Shot Cups, or Amazon Basics Disposable Plastic To-Go Cups which are wider and sometimes easier to slurp. The lids also have the added bonus of making them stackable so you don't take up too much space in your fridge.
How long do Jell-O shots last once the party begins?
When you're ready to bring out the Jell-O shots for the party, try to encourage your guests to consume them right away (which typically doesn't take much convincing, depending on the celebration). For one, gelatin shots simply taste better cold, just like vodka tastes smoother when cold. Also, after an hour or two (possibly less, depending on the weather), the shots will start to melt and won't be as enjoyable. Another option is to pile them on a tray or in a bowl with ice to keep them chilled while guests grab them at their leisure. If the party is outdoors, keep them in a cooler with ice to prevent quick melting.
If you forgot to make your shots ahead of time, you can always make them on the day of or night before the party, but bear in mind that it takes a couple of hours for Jell-O shots to set. To speed things up a bit, try a quick-setting method that will have your Jell-O ready in a jiff. For more helpful tips for making gelatin shots, check out a guide on choosing the best vodka for Jell-O shots.