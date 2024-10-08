Fudgy Brownie Cake Pop Recipe

While many of us associate cake pops as a Starbucks staple, the little treats-on-a-stick have a scope much wider than that — you might find them at baby showers, birthday parties, your favorite local cafe, or bakeries. Cake pops grew in popularity largely because they're comprised of leftover cake scraps, so any trimmings from cakes found an inventive way to be used up by way of handheld, bite-sized form. While developer Milena Manolova acknowledges the beauty of a classic cake pop, she was looking to change things up a bit: "I wanted the cake part to be a bit more dense, and what better choice than a fudgy brownie," she says. Other than having brownies as the base, these little treats are very similar to classic cake pops — an homage to an iconic treat, chocolate lover approved.

As Manolova prefers making these cake pops from scratch, this recipe starts with baking a pan of brownies. If you want to cut straight to the pop-making, however, you could use a boxed mix — to make the brownies taste bakery-made, simply swap the oil for butter. These pops are also a great way to use up any leftover brownies you may have on hand. They make for a decorative dessert and you can even color-coordinate them to fit the theme by using matching sprinkles.