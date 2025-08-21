This Super Crunchy Caramel Popcorn Recipe Will Take Your Tastebuds To The Fair
There are quite a few ways to enjoy popcorn, and though it may be typically viewed as a salty snack, the addition of caramel creates that mysteriously delicious salty-sweet combination that takes this simple snack to another level. This super crunchy caramel popcorn recipe, brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse, is an example of sticky-sweet popcorn goodness at its finest. "This super crunchy caramel popcorn is my go-to for movie nights, but it's also perfect for gifting or dressing up for holidays," Rosenhouse says. "Sweet, buttery, and endlessly adaptable, it's a treat that always disappears fast."
While it's true that you could find some variation of caramel popcorn ready-to-eat at the grocery store, there's nothing quite like that freshness and impossibly crunchy bite that comes with this homemade version. This recipe calls for freshly-popped popcorn and, perhaps more importantly, a simplified caramel sauce for the coating, meaning that the flavor is about as fresh as it gets. Though the process for making caramel popcorn may be a little more involved than simply throwing a bag into the microwave and calling it a (movie) night, this recipe only takes about 30 minutes in total, so it's the perfect win-win for those at-home nights that feel a little more special.
Gather the ingredients for super crunchy caramel popcorn
For the popcorn itself, you'll simply need oil and popcorn kernels. For the caramel coating, you'll want unsalted butter, granulated sugar, dark brown sugar, corn syrup (or honey), kosher salt, and baking soda.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line baking sheets with parchment paper
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Heat the oil
In a large pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering.
Step 4: Stir in the popcorn kernels
Add the popcorn and stir to coat.
Step 5: Cover the pot and shake to pop the corn
Cover and shake the pot occasionally until the popcorn begins to pop.
Step 6: Lower the heat as the popcorn finishes cooking
Lower the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, shaking the pot occasionally, until the popping subsides.
Step 7: Transfer the popcorn to large bowls
Uncover the pot and divide the popcorn between two large bowls. Set aside.
Step 8: Begin the caramel coating
In a small pot, heat the butter, sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth.
Step 9: Remove the caramel from the heat
Remove from the heat, and stir in the baking soda.
Step 10: Add the caramel coating to the popcorn
Divide the butter-sugar mixture evenly between both bowls of popcorn.
Step 11: Coat the popcorn
Stir to coat the popcorn.
Step 12: Transfer the caramel popcorn to baking sheets
Pour each bowl onto a baking sheet, spreading the popcorn out in an even layer.
Step 13: Optionally sprinkle the popcorn with salt
Sprinkle with additional salt to taste, if desired.
Step 14: Bake the popcorn
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once and rotating the sheet pans from top to bottom halfway through baking.
Step 15: Transfer the pans to wire racks
Set the pans onto wire racks. Leave the popcorn undisturbed for bigger chunks, or stir lightly to break up the kernels if preferred.
Step 16: Cool then serve the caramel popcorn
Cool completely, then transfer to a serving bowl before serving.
What pairs well with caramel popcorn?
With freshly-popped corn and home-made caramel sauce, super crunchy caramel popcorn is a sweet, buttery, and adaptable treat that's perfect for movie night.
What variations are there for this caramel popcorn recipe?
As is, this caramel popcorn recipe yields a simple but sweet treat featuring very buttery, sugar-forward flavors with just the right salty edge to balance it all out. It's hard to beat the sweet simplicity that this recipe has to offer, but if you are looking for something a little more interesting, there are plenty of variations available. Perhaps the easiest way to tweak the recipe without affecting the texture of the popcorn is by spicing it up. "Add spices like cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or cayenne pepper to the caramel for a fun twist," Rosenhouse recommends. She also notes that you can swap out some of the corn syrup for maple syrup to really play up the rich, buttery flavor profile.
If you are looking to switch up the texture of the popcorn along with the flavor, there are plenty of options on that end, too. "Before folding in the caramel coating, you can also toss in nuts like peanuts, pecans, or cashews for a nutty crunch, or crumbled bacon for a sweet and savory combo," Rosenhouse suggests. As for after-the-baking additions, you can't go wrong with chocolate — drizzle over some white, dark, or milk chocolate for a caramel-chocolate creation, or sprinkle on some candies for extra sweetness and a pop of color. Just make sure to let the popcorn fully set (including any chocolate drizzles) before digging in.
How should I store caramel popcorn or package it for a gift?
Popcorn is one of those foods that loses its crunch pretty quickly if not properly stored, and maintaining that crispy freshness can be tricky. Rosenhouse notes that, naturally, this caramel popcorn will taste the best the day it's made, but in case you have leftovers, you can hold on to them for up to a week in an airtight container at room temperature. "To help keep it crisp, line the container with a dry paper towel to absorb excess moisture," Rosenhouse advises. She also warns against freezing or refrigerating the popcorn, which may introduce extra moisture to the mix, leaving you with chewy popcorn instead of crispy-crunchy popcorn.
Since homemade caramel popcorn is pretty special, it makes a wonderful gift — if you package it up correctly, which is totally doable. Again, maintaining freshness is key when packaging popcorn, but since it will be a gift, it's only natural that you want the packaging to look nice. Rosenhouse recommends packaging popcorn you intend to give as a gift in either cellophane bags or lidded jars. "For extra insurance, transfer filled cellophane bags to an airtight container to help keep them as fresh as possible," she adds.