5 Seasoning Blends That Transform Your Popcorn

Even in its unadorned state, popcorn is a treat. Only a sprinkle of salt and a little bit of butter is necessary to turn the popped grain into the perfect snack. However, this doesn't mean that you need to keep your popcorn so simple. In fact, it makes for a great canvas for pretty much any flavor profile, be it sweet, savory, or somewhere in between. Take, for example, the iconic Chicago-style popcorn mix, which consists of caramel-covered and cheesy popcorn mixes that have been blended together. This popcorn medley draws customers from across the country to the Windy City for just one bite, and may be a contributing factor as to why popcorn is Illinois' official snack food. It goes to show that additional seasoning can completely transform this movie theater fare into something truly outstanding.

True, it can be difficult to know where to start when flavoring your own popcorn. Luckily, we've got five spice blends that can really send this snack from microwave stand-by to crave-worthy delight. Whether you decide to buy a pre-made mix or make it yourself, these seasonings will change the way you look at popcorn.