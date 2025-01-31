How To Pick The Best Maple Syrup
There are so many things you can do with maple syrup. If you've never tried adding it to eggnog, well, you know exactly what to do when those cartons start appearing on shelves in late November. It works well as a vanilla substitute, and this writer loves to add a touch of it to heavy cream before whipping it for the perfect non-cloying amount of sweetness. You can even use it to sweeten your egg salad. No seriously, stop running away ... this is a real thing.
There are plenty of other delicious things to pour on your pancakes, of course. Berry sauces are always tasty, while an apple cider reduction makes for the perfect syrup swap. Truly, though, nothing beats good old-fashioned maple syrup for that rich and cozy taste. The only question is, what should you look for when buying store-bought maple syrup?
To find out, Chowhound caught up with several experts, ranging from chefs and recipe testers to food scientists and bloggers. They dished up the top tips for getting good syrup from reputable sources without dedicating an entire paycheck to the cause. Moreover, they explained the best ways to use the different kinds of syrup, which is bound to improve everything from Sunday pancakes to your next syrup-based treat.
Avoid knockoffs
First and foremost, if you want store-bought maple syrup that doesn't take shortcuts, then you need to become a bit of a knockoff sleuth. "Don't be fooled by bottles labeled 'pancake syrup' or anything with the word 'flavored,'" says Dennis Littley, lifelong chef of the blog Ask Chef Dennis. "Real maple syrup is 100% pure maple syrup, and it'll say so right on the label. If the price seems too good to be true, it's probably corn syrup in disguise." Even if it tastes like maple, that's likely just the product of added flavors or coloring, says Jennifer Pallian, recipe tester at Foodess.
Next, check the ingredients list. Real maple syrup will list only one ingredient, typically maple syrup or sap, says Ken Tobby, a food scientist at Organic Solace. Anything else is a filler or an additive. This will make it cost more, he notes: "Genuine maple syrup is usually more expensive because of its intensive and thorough production process." If the price seems too low, it likely is, reflecting cheating in either ingredients or manufacturing, or possibly both.
If you're ever uncertain about a product, pull out your phone and Google it. The producer should at least have a website, or a Facebook presence if they're a small mom-and-pop shop, and a number you can call to ask questions. If you find nothing, it might be better to give that "brand" a skip.
Look for Grade A only
Once upon a time, Grade B maple syrup was a thing. Back in 2012, in an effort to standardize maple syrup production and sales, the International Maple Syrup Institute suggested ditching the grade B designation in favor of only grade A. The official change was adopted in 2015 and remains in place today.
"The Grade A designation indicates the syrup meets standards for color, clarity, flavor, and density set by the USDA," Jennifer Pallian says. "There may be some lingering confusion because maple syrup used to be called category A if it was light in color and flavor, and B if it was dark and more intense in flavor. Under the current system, Grade A maple syrup refers to all maple syrups that are pure and meet the quality criteria." Jessica Randhawa of The Forked Spoon adds that Grade A is free of defects, high quality, and good for general consumption. If syrup does meet the criteria, it is then separated into different designations based on flavor and hue.
Again, here's where some basic detective work can help — if by "detective work" we mean "reading the label." Grade A maple syrup isn't trying to hide; it will say it proudly on the front of the bottle. Ignore for now terms such as "golden" or "dark." They have no bearing on quality (assured by the Grade A standard) or nutritional value. The vitamins and minerals present in maple syrup are a product of terroir – the climate, soil, and microbial composition of a growing area – and sometimes the season, but not the color.
Choose according to designation
Now comes the fun part ... yep, all those colors and flavors do actually mean something. And you as a consumer can put them to work for you when choosing store-bought syrup. Under the new rules, there are four Grade A designations: golden delicate, amber rich, dark robust, and very strong dark. Each designation includes both a color descriptor (golden, amber, dark, and very dark) as well as a flavor classification (delicate, rich, robust, and strong).
"Golden delicate is the mildest maple syrup and the lightest in color," explains Trista Best of The Candida Diet. "Very strong dark is on the other end of the flavor and color spectrum, being the boldest in flavor and color. It also has caramelized notes. Amber and dark robust both fall in the middle with a balance of sweetness."
"This is influenced by the progression of the sap season," Jennifer Pallian says, which typically runs between late February and early April. "Basically, as the maple tapping season progresses through the spring, the sap naturally changes due to weather, tree metabolism, [and] microbial activity." These changes are reflected in increasingly dark and more complex flavors. Earlier in the season, the sap typically contains fewer minerals overall, with a sweetness that is almost floral, Dennis Littley says. By the end of the season, he continues, you've got a syrup that is almost molasses-like.
Check the label for other information
The label contains additional information for maple syrup gumshoes. First, check the expiration date. Look for bottles that are fresher; syrup isn't wine and older isn't better. Maple syrup can last indefinitely if well-packaged, but there's no guarantee of this, and even secure seals don't avoid some oxygen leakage through the walls of plastic jugs, a process that can change the nature of the syrup.
You should also look for geographical indicators, Ken Tobby says: "Reputable firms usually source their products from recognized areas such as Quebec or Vermont." While Vermont does indeed produce the most maple syrup in the United States, there are plenty of other legitimate regions that churn out delicious products. You don't have to buy products from Quebec or Vermont exclusively, but they should come from cold regions that are known to produce maple syrup. In Canada, great sources include Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. In America, you're safe with New York, Maine, and Wisconsin. Your goal as a consumer is to make sure you find real maple syrup, even if it doesn't hail from the most obvious syrup-producing places. All genuine maple syrup will show who the producer was, Tobby adds.
Lastly, if you care about this kind of thing, check for an organic certification. "Because organic farming and production avoid the use of synthetic chemicals during processes such as tapping and bottling," Tobby says, "organic maple syrup adheres to stringent production guidelines." Health-wise and planet-wise, it's a better bet if you can swing it.
Select middle grades for pancakes and waffles
So, the million-dollar question: Which store-bought maple syrup should you choose for your pancakes, waffles, and French toast? Or, if you're really a maple syrup fan, for your bacon, ham, and scrambled eggs? The good news is that, unlike so many things in life, there's actually a very clear answer to this question.
"Amber rich, hands down," Dennis Littley says. "It's got that perfect balance of sweetness and maple flavor that doesn't overpower your stack." Plus, Ken Tobby adds, "It is versatile; its intensity combines well with different toppings such as nuts or fruits." However, if you prefer strong flavors, you needn't confine yourself to this designation only. "As a true maple lover to my very core," Jennifer Pallian says, "I love to choose the darkest variety I can get (and will lick the plate)!"
Whatever your poison, golden delicate and very strong dark are probably not the best choices for non-maple addicts when the syrup is the star of the show. The lighter shade is too subtle, risking it being overpowered by the buttery, cooked flavor of the pancakes, while the darkest is too intense. In order to know, though, you've really got to taste the goods.
Taste the grades to know what you're getting
Oh, a taste test? Why, yes, thank you ... bring on all the syrups. "Tasting all the grades can be a delightful and informative experience," Jessica Randhawa says. "It helps you understand the variety of flavors and decide which you prefer for different uses — whether it's for topping desserts or pancakes, or using in baking." You can think of it like sampling wine, Dennis Littley says: "Each one has its own personality, and once you try them all, you'll never settle for the cheap stuff again." Plus, he adds, "local and small-batch syrups often have unique flavors." Life is too short to waste such an opportunity.
Tasting also helps you avoid surprises, Ken Tobby says. Once you know what you're getting, you can use that designation for your recipes with confidence. This makes it less alarming to purchase store-bought maple syrup, which is, let's face it, not the cheapest proposition. Speaking of money, if you want a more affordable way to create a flight of syrups (if that's not a thing, it should be), you can buy an online sampler. That way, you don't have to invest in four different jugs.
Let your recipe guide you
Some ingredients do their job without a lot of variation: whole milk, all-purpose flour, medium cheddar cheese, broccoli. Maple syrup is not one of those ingredients. "The syrup one chooses significantly affects the flavor profile of the recipe," Ken Tobby says, so it's important that you pair dish and syrup wisely.
"Golden delicate is perfect for recipes where a mild sweetness is needed without overriding other flavors, for instance, delicate dressings, custards, or light desserts," he says. Amber rich is highly versatile, making it well suited to most baked goods, toppings, and glazes. Dark robust is better for when you want a really maple flavor, as with gingerbread or muffins. As for very strong dark, save that for your barbecue sauces, highly spiced dishes, and candies, he says. In general, Jennifer Pallian agrees: She advises you to save golden delicate for when you just need a drizzle (yogurt, tea), while amber rich is good for breakfast foods and dark robust is ideal for baking or marinating. Very strong dark? "Its almost molasses-like taste works well in savory dishes, hearty baking, or where you want to provide a deep, intensely [maple] note," she says, adding, "I always want an intensely [maple] note."
It is important to take acidity into account with store-bought maple syrup too. Late in the season, there's a lot of microbial activity and a shift in natural sugars, Pallian explains, making it both complex and more acidic. "This is noteworthy if using delicate dairy products that may curdle with added acids," she says. "I've had dark maple syrup curdle my whipped cream!"
Don't worry about the packaging
Any type of food-safe packaging is fine for store-bought maple syrup, so don't spend your time or energy prioritizing glass bottles over those less-chic plastic jugs. The only thing to watch out for with packaging is cap design. For instance, Costco's Kirkland brand has gotten a bad rap for having the worst maple syrup cap, which causes the spout to instantly get crusty and makes it impossible to close the lid. (This writer can confirm.) If you have frustrations with a store-bought maple syrup pour spout, you can always put maple syrup in a clean glass bottle of your own choosing, or even a Mason jar, both of which are easier to keep clean.
Although it's not important to source your maple syrup already packaged in glass jars, you should beware of storing it in plastic jugs for too long. Even when the syrup is unopened, that layer of plastic can let oxygen through. This causes the syrup to darken, changing the color from that of its official designation. If you think you might not use your syrup for a long time, it's better to choose glass bottles, which will prevent the transfer of oxygen to the syrup.
Buy larger quantities for a better price
You can buy in bulk if you're a big fan of maple syrup. It might require an upfront investment, but it means you can get the good stuff for a lot cheaper. "Buying larger quantities of maple syrup often gets you a better price per unit," Jessica Randhawa explains. "Bulk purchases mean less packaging and shipping costs, and many suppliers offer discounts for larger volumes." If you use syrup regularly, she says, making use of economies of scale is the way to go.
"A gallon might seem like overkill," Dennis Littley agrees, "but it's way cheaper per ounce than the smaller bottles, and you can split it into jars to share or store." Given the variety of storage methods for maple syrup — from cupboard to refrigerator to freezer — you can definitely use up a gallon before it goes bad. While most people won't need larger sizes, you can even buy it in quantities of 2, 2 ½, 4, and 5 gallons.
Yes, you can make your own maple syrup
You read that right: You can make your own maple syrup. All you need is a maple tree – sugar, black, red, and silver maples yield the sweetest syrup — a drill, a spile, a bucket, some basic kitchen equipment, and a whole lot of enthusiasm. Jennifer Pallian cannot recommend this highly enough: "I grew up on the East Coast of Canada where we tapped our own maple trees to make syrup and I geek so hard on this stuff. Obsessed."
For one thing, it's fun. For another, it's pretty simple: drill a hole in the tree, insert the spile (a specialized sap tap), collect maple sap in a hanging bucket, and when you have enough, boil it down. Best of all, if you play with the boiling times, you can get different results. To make maple candy, Pallian says, you boil the sap to about 235 degrees Fahrenheit, the softball candy stage, then pour it over clean, packed snow. "The syrup instantly cools and thickens into a taffy-like candy," she says. "It's chewy, sticky, and absolutely delicious."
If you're more into spreads than candy, good news: "At a slightly lower temperature, you get maple butter, which is thick and spreadable." If you boil it past the softball stage, though, the syrup will crystallize into maple sugar. You can do this with any type of syrup; it all comes down to taste. However, if you want to make candy, then you'll likely have to visit a maple-producing location earlier in the season, when there's snow on the ground, which means your syrup would be lighter in color.
Store maple syrup properly regardless of designation
"One important aspect often overlooked is the storage of maple syrup," Jessica Randhawa says. If you're new to pure maple syrup, it's easy to assume that you can leave it sitting out at room temperature. True, stores sell it on regular shelves rather than in the refrigerated section, but that's because it has not been opened yet. However, because pure maple syrup doesn't contain added sugars and preservatives, it doesn't last as long as the fake stuff does (which can essentially sit out indefinitely). Although it's also true that the high sugar content makes it harder for microbes to get a foothold in your syrup, they will do so eventually at room temp, leading to mold on top. Use unopened bottles within two years.
"Once opened, maple syrup should be stored in the refrigerator to prevent spoilage and maintain its flavor," Randhawa says. "It can also be frozen to extend its shelf life even further, making it a great item to buy in bulk and store." In general, plan to keep syrup in the fridge for up to a year and for several years in the freezer.
However you store it, note that with time, crystals build up in jars and jugs of store-bought maple syrup, like the crystals that form on the underside of the cap or spout, due to air exposure. This happens in both the fridge and the cupboard, so there's not much you can do other than use up the syrup in a timely fashion.