How To Pick The Best Maple Syrup

There are so many things you can do with maple syrup. If you've never tried adding it to eggnog, well, you know exactly what to do when those cartons start appearing on shelves in late November. It works well as a vanilla substitute, and this writer loves to add a touch of it to heavy cream before whipping it for the perfect non-cloying amount of sweetness. You can even use it to sweeten your egg salad. No seriously, stop running away ... this is a real thing.

There are plenty of other delicious things to pour on your pancakes, of course. Berry sauces are always tasty, while an apple cider reduction makes for the perfect syrup swap. Truly, though, nothing beats good old-fashioned maple syrup for that rich and cozy taste. The only question is, what should you look for when buying store-bought maple syrup?

To find out, Chowhound caught up with several experts, ranging from chefs and recipe testers to food scientists and bloggers. They dished up the top tips for getting good syrup from reputable sources without dedicating an entire paycheck to the cause. Moreover, they explained the best ways to use the different kinds of syrup, which is bound to improve everything from Sunday pancakes to your next syrup-based treat.