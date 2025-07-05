The Savory Add-In Your Caramel Popcorn Is Missing

Popcorn may just be the snack to end all snacks. It's fairly inexpensive, especially if you pop the kernels yourself, filling without being too heavy, and surprisingly tasty when dressed with nothing more than a little bit of butter and salt. However, popcorn is also a fabulous blank canvas for almost any flavor you can name, which may be the main reason why it's so popular. Lending itself beautifully to sweet and savory flavors alike, there are many seasoning blends you can use on popcorn to tailor it to whatever you're craving at that moment.

When it comes to sweet varieties, caramel popcorn is especially popular because it coats the popped kernels with that signature buttery flavor along with a sweet, crunchy layer that takes it from movie theater snack to tasty dessert. If caramel alone is a bit too sugary for your palate or you love sweet and savory in equal measure, there's a simple ingredient you can toss into caramel popcorn to add lots of bold flavor and even more crunchy texture — bacon.

Bacon caramel popcorn may sound a bit odd, but when you consider that popcorn is delicious with both sugar and salt, and that you can also candy bacon to give it a sweet flavor boost for BLTs, it's easy to see how these three flavors come together. The best part is that this snack isn't difficult or complicated to make, whether you build it from scratch or take some culinary shortcuts to save on time.