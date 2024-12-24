Crispy And Sticky Baked Sesame Tofu Recipe
Sesame chicken is an ever-popular menu item in Chinese and Asian-fusion restaurants. The typically sweet yet savory and rich sesame-laden sauce is full of umami and has broad palate appeal. This style of dish has also translated deliciously to tofu as the protein for a plant-based alternative. Sesame sauced dishes are often deep fried or pan-fried to achieve a crispy crust on the protein, while keeping the interior moist. This crispy and sticky baked sesame tofu recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — achieves the same crispy texture on the tofu, but skips the excess hot oil with the ease of baking the tofu on a sheet pan.
In this recipe, the tofu is first given a quick marinade of sesame oil and soy sauce, then coated with corn starch to help it crisp up while baking. Using extra-firm tofu allows you to skip pressing to extract excess moisture, and yields a meaty interior texture. The rich sesame sauce cooks down to a thick and sticky glaze for the baked tofu, with the addition of some quickly fried scallion pieces. The whole dish is served over rice and garnished with a mix of black and white sesame seeds for a better-than-takeout treat anytime.
Gather the crispy and sticky baked sesame tofu ingredients
This recipe uses super firm tofu, which will yield the crispiest results for your dish. The tofu is marinated in regular soy sauce and sesame oil, then tossed with cornstarch which helps to create a crispy surface when baking. You will make the sticky sesame sauce from a mixture of more soy sauce and sesame oil, black soy, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes. The sauce is thickened with a bit more cornstarch, which helps create the delicious sticky texture. Scallions are stir fried in avocado oil before the sauce is added to the pan to thicken. A mix of black and white sesame seeds are used in both the sauce and for garnish (either color works if you don't want the aesthetic mix). Pick your favorite white or other varietal of rice to cook on the side and serve with the crispy and sticky baked sesame tofu.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Bring water to a boil for the rice
Fill a large pot with water, add the salt, and bring to a boil.
Step 3: Add the rice
Add the rice, stir, and bring back to a simmer.
Step 4: Cover and cook
Cover and cook for 20 minutes.
Step 5: Fluff the rice
Fluff the rice with a fork and set aside.
Step 6: Prepare a baking sheet
While the rice cooks, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 7: Cut the tofu into cubes
Pat the tofu dry, place on a cutting board, and cut into 1-inch cubes.
Step 8: Toss the tofu with soy sauce and sesame oil
Transfer the tofu to a large bowl and toss with 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 2 tablespoons sesame oil.
Step 9: Add the cornstarch to the tofu
Sprinkle ¼ cup cornstarch over the tofu cubes and toss to evenly coat.
Step 10: Transfer the tofu to the baking sheet
Spread the tofu in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 11: Bake the tofu
Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and crisp, stirring occasionally.
Step 12: Remove tofu from oven
Remove tofu from oven and set aside.
Step 13: Mix the sauce for the tofu
While the tofu bakes, mix the remaining soy sauce, remaining sesame oil, black soy, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes.
Step 14: Mix remaining cornstarch with water
Combine the remaining cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl until smooth.
Step 15: Heat the avocado oil in a wok
Heat a wok or large saute pan over high heat. Add the avocado oil and heat until shimmering.
Step 16: Stir fry the scallions
Add the scallions and stir fry for 1 minute.
Step 17: Add the sauce and cornstarch mixtures
Add the sauce and cornstarch mixtures, stirring constantly until thick and bubbly.
Step 18: Add the baked tofu
Add the tofu and stir until completely coated and the sauce has become thick and sticky.
Step 19: Add half of the sesame seeds
Sprinkle in half of the sesame seeds.
Step 20: Serve the tofu over rice and garnish with remaining sesame seeds
Serve the crispy and sticky baked sesame tofu over the rice and garnish with the remaining sesame seeds.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|842
|Total Fat
|32.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|109.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|11.1 g
|Sodium
|2,227.4 mg
|Protein
|32.5 g
Can I use other types of tofu in this recipe?
With so many different varieties of tofu in your grocer's case these days, it is often hard to know which one to pair up with a chosen recipe. Choosing a tofu should be based on the texture you want to achieve in your recipe. Soft or silken tofu should be used for creamy or blended dishes like soups or custards, so neither are great options for this particular recipe. Firm or extra firm tofu is better suited for grilling or sauteing because it can be sliced and marinated, much like a meat.
Kinnaird likes using extra firm tofu for frying because it holds its shape nicely and does not usually require pressing to remove excess liquid. In this recipe, a firm or extra firm tofu could be substituted, but will work best if pressed first. To do so, wrap the tofu in a kitchen towel or paper towel, place on a plate and put some kind of weight on top (such as another plate or a cast iron pan). Allow the liquid to seep out of the tofu and into the towel. The tofu is then recipe-ready.
What is black soy sauce and what other dishes can I use it in?
Black soy sauce from Thailand is a slightly sweet condiment made with the addition of palm sugar molasses to traditional brewed soy. Black soy sauce is typically used in recipes to give a deep, rich color and flavor while adding a hint of sweetness. Because it has a thick consistency and a glossy, syrupy texture, it is perfect for creating the "sticky" characteristic for this baked sesame tofu. Kinnaird says that when just a small amount of black soy sauce is added to recipes calling for regular soy sauce, there is a noticeable enhancement and depth of flavor.
Black soy sauce is often used in noodle dishes that call for caramelizing the sauce to get a char on the noodles, such as pad see-ew . Black soy is also tasty when used in dipping sauces for dumplings or tempura-fried vegetables. Try using it in a marinade for thinly sliced beef before cooking on a hot skillet. The black soy will quickly caramelize and give a nice touch of smoky char.