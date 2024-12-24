Sesame chicken is an ever-popular menu item in Chinese and Asian-fusion restaurants. The typically sweet yet savory and rich sesame-laden sauce is full of umami and has broad palate appeal. This style of dish has also translated deliciously to tofu as the protein for a plant-based alternative. Sesame sauced dishes are often deep fried or pan-fried to achieve a crispy crust on the protein, while keeping the interior moist. This crispy and sticky baked sesame tofu recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — achieves the same crispy texture on the tofu, but skips the excess hot oil with the ease of baking the tofu on a sheet pan.

In this recipe, the tofu is first given a quick marinade of sesame oil and soy sauce, then coated with corn starch to help it crisp up while baking. Using extra-firm tofu allows you to skip pressing to extract excess moisture, and yields a meaty interior texture. The rich sesame sauce cooks down to a thick and sticky glaze for the baked tofu, with the addition of some quickly fried scallion pieces. The whole dish is served over rice and garnished with a mix of black and white sesame seeds for a better-than-takeout treat anytime.