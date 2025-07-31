Our Baked Chocolate Donuts Recipe Is Too Easy Not To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Classic fried donuts certainly have their place in this world, but so do cakey baked donuts — and, as an added bonus, baked ones are significantly easier to make. Just ask recipe developer Patterson Watkins; she graced us with this triple chocolate donut recipe that the whole family can appreciate. These baked confections have an added breakfast flair with chocolate cereal as topping, an inclusion that adds a nice crunch to contrast the rich, soft donuts and offers a much-needed break from the usual sprinkles.

"I felt it would be fun and texturally flirty to use cereal instead," Watkins explains. "I was impressed by how they turned out, not just with the chocolate-flavor boost and palate play — these are impressive-looking donuts."

And, before you start fretting at the thought of making homemade donuts, Watkins assures you that this is a pretty simple, easy-to-follow recipe. Even little ones can participate in the entire process from prepping to baking and decorating. Those without kiddos at home can still get in on the chocolatey fun. Don't be surprised if the breakfast cereal topping has you reminiscing about your Saturday morning cartoons from your childhood.