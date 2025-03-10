Why Brunch Isn't Just A Late Breakfast And What Actually Sets It Apart
Though the word brunch is just a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, the meal itself is far more than the sum of its parts. As any brunch-loving sophisticate will tell you, brunch isn't merely a hybrid of two separate meals, it's an experience and event all its own. Leisurely and indulgent, for many it's the perfect excuse to sleep in, catch up with friends, and pair a cocktail with brunch eggs like an artisanal omelet.
While the origins of this meal are a bit murky, food historians believe it was either invented to help Catholics slake their hunger after a long Sunday service or as a relaxed, luxuriant repast enjoyed after English hunting parties. Upon its migration to America in the 1930s, this mid-morning meal became a favorite of those traveling by train, particularly silver screen starlets. Its popularity only expanded as more women entered the workforce and enjoying a family meal during the week became more difficult, particularly for working parents.
As Sundays were solidified as days of rest and quality time, brunch quickly became associated with relaxation. This, possibly more than anything else, is what separates breakfast and brunch. While breakfast conjures images of grabbing a bagel on the go or shoveling down bites of instant oatmeal between answering emails, brunch is associated with a sense of calm. It's virtually impossible to be stressed out during brunch, especially when it's accompanied by the best Bloody Mary you've ever tasted.
When exactly is brunch time?
When it comes to differentiating brunch from breakfast, timing is everything. First, there's no such thing as an early-bird brunch, since any meal eaten before 11:00 am — no matter how indulgent — is just breakfast. Rest and sleeping in are a big part of brunch culture. The idea is to allow yourself to wake up slowly, take your time choosing an outfit (generally something comfy), and then spend plenty of time in good conversation once you're enjoying your meal.
After the hustle and bustle of the weekdays, brunch is an opportunity to slow down and savor life for a bit — both literally and figuratively. This is why brunch hours may informally start around 11:00 am, but they stretch well into early afternoon. As brunch restaurants become more popular, it's not uncommon to see them open at 7 am (for the breakfast crowd) and close before 4 pm. Culturally, this seems to be where we've drawn the line between enjoying a late brunch and having breakfast for dinner.
Another unwritten rule is that brunch really only occurs on the weekend. Weekdays are generally too jam-packed with work meetings and errands for a slow-paced meal of any kind, let alone one that occurs mid-morning or later. The one exception to this rule is when you're on vacation (especially one without the kiddos). Since vacationing is typically a chance to relax and slow down, it's totally possible to have brunch on a random Tuesday while you're away.
What makes brunch cuisine unique?
The final factor that sets brunch apart from either breakfast or lunch is the available cuisine. Though nearly every diner has breakfast available all day, standard menu options at these restaurants disqualify them from being defined as brunch spots. Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying a platter of home fries, bacon, and a Denver omelet at 1 pm — in fact, that sounds like the start of a fantastic afternoon.
Additionally, classics like buttermilk pancakes or biscuits and sausage gravy are delicious and comforting any time of day — they're just not brunch. While you might find these items on a brunch menu, they'll likely have some kind of artisanal twist. Think fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry syrup or herb-infused buttermilk biscuits with vegan mushroom gravy. You'll also see plenty of lighter snacks, like artisanal avocado toast or miniature cranberry orange cinnamon rolls.
Possibly the most iconic part of brunch is that no one will bat an eye if you order a 4-ounce pour of pinot grigio with your sweet potato hash or ask for a shot of Baileys Irish Cream in your cappuccino. Part of the relaxed atmosphere of brunch is allowing yourself to break the rules a bit and unwind with a drink or two, something most people definitely aren't doing on weekdays. However, if alcohol isn't your thing even during brunch, lots of places also offer interesting juice blends or specialty lattes so that everyone can enjoy sipping something special.