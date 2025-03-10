Why Brunch Isn't Just A Late Breakfast And What Actually Sets It Apart

Though the word brunch is just a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, the meal itself is far more than the sum of its parts. As any brunch-loving sophisticate will tell you, brunch isn't merely a hybrid of two separate meals, it's an experience and event all its own. Leisurely and indulgent, for many it's the perfect excuse to sleep in, catch up with friends, and pair a cocktail with brunch eggs like an artisanal omelet.

While the origins of this meal are a bit murky, food historians believe it was either invented to help Catholics slake their hunger after a long Sunday service or as a relaxed, luxuriant repast enjoyed after English hunting parties. Upon its migration to America in the 1930s, this mid-morning meal became a favorite of those traveling by train, particularly silver screen starlets. Its popularity only expanded as more women entered the workforce and enjoying a family meal during the week became more difficult, particularly for working parents.

As Sundays were solidified as days of rest and quality time, brunch quickly became associated with relaxation. This, possibly more than anything else, is what separates breakfast and brunch. While breakfast conjures images of grabbing a bagel on the go or shoveling down bites of instant oatmeal between answering emails, brunch is associated with a sense of calm. It's virtually impossible to be stressed out during brunch, especially when it's accompanied by the best Bloody Mary you've ever tasted.