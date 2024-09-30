What To Eat With 24 Hours In DC

Politics might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Washington, D.C., but there's more to dining in our nation's capital than Watergate salad. The city has also earned a reputation as a delicious dining destination. From casual street fare to innovative fine dining and D.C.'s vibrant carryout scene, the city is rich with great food on any budget.

D.C.'s chefs and restaurants are passionate about showcasing the confluence of culture and cuisine that makes dining in the city unique. It's a delectable blend of culinary excellence and creativity that brings the city's menus alive with flavor and flair.

I've eaten my way around D.C. for years and immersed myself in the district's food world as a personal chef, cooking instructor, food stylist, and food writer. You could spend years in the city and not fully experience its ever-evolving food scene, but if you're in town for just 24 hours, these places will get you off to a delicious start.