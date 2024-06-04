13 US Speakeasy Bars That Actually Feel Scandalous

Speakeasies or gin joints are trendy cocktail spots with a not-so-secret, seedy past. Born out of the Prohibition Era, the period from January 1920 to December 1933 when the sale of alcohol was banned in the U.S., these cloaked social clubs were often referred to as blind pigs and, for better or worse, are etched into American history. No longer places to enjoy an illegal drink away from prying eyes, these liquor lounges across the globe lean heavily into eccentric themes, hand-crafted libations, and avant-garde food dishes. That said, no two speakeasies are alike, especially not in the U.S.

Ranging from hush-hush to trendy and downright infamous, these modern blind pigs offer a true experience you will likely never forget. Still, not every clandestine cocktail canteen has an air of mystery and excitement about it. Stateside, only a handful fall under the category of best speakeasy bars or fit the bill for authentic-style gin joints with equal parts shock and intrigue — being able to serve up some seriously tasty food and dazzling drinks while embodying a bygone era with flair is not an easy thing to do. However, a few places definitely seemed to have figured out the recipe — here are 13 U.S. speakeasy bars that actually feel scandalous and are very much on brand.