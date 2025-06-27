If Martinis Are Your Drink Of Choice You Need To Be Making Them The Dukes Way

The martini is the simple classic cocktail (gin, dry vermouth, olives, cold, done) that gets convoluted in all kinds of ways (Vodka? Twist? Espresso, for goodness' sake?!), creating divisive factions intent on destroying dissenters and all their incorrect imbibing ways once and for all. Or at least, you know, making their own preferences' superiority known. And, if you're a little more relaxed about all the vast and varied ways that one can order a martini, you might just find a new riff to sip from time to time.

One of the most revered martinis in the world honors the drink's more important, though intangible and oft overlooked, de facto ingredient for a bold, bracing tipple to topple them all: the aforementioned temperature. Dukes at the St. James's hotel in London has been making a cracklingly cold martini for decades simply by taking the revolutionary step of freezing its London dry gin (the bar itself first opened in 1908). Literally little more than your freezer is all you need to recreate this truly iconic martini Stateside, or wherever you are in the world.