13 Must-Try Afternoon Teas Around The World
Afternoon teas are an excellent activity for foodies, especially those who travel. With unique themes ranging from classic literature to beloved films and more, people can enjoy a spot of afternoon tea to celebrate a special occasion or just because they are craving tea, champagne, and finger sandwiches. Since its inception in the mid-19th century, this now-famous English concept of afternoon tea has spread well beyond the U.K. And even though drinking tea by itself is a worldly and ancient pastime, adding some tasty accompaniments to the mix continues to be a game-changer.
Besides the traditional afternoon tea, other kinds of tea parties are available — high tea and cream tea are also delightful midday meals you can partake in around the globe. Initially, afternoon tea was a posh event slated for 4 p.m. Complete with dainty cakes, sandwiches, scones, and various teas, ladies who lunched and even Queen Victoria herself took pleasure in this quintessentially British custom. In contrast, high tea was more of a Northern English affair for everyday workers. Scheduled for 6 p.m., an assortment of cakes, puddings, meat dishes, and teas still make up this menu.
Proper cream tea, on the other hand, is a long-standing Cornwall and Devon practice, and is basically tea with scones, jam, and clotted cream. Modern teatimes, however, focus less on formalities and simply aim to serve up something extraordinary. That said, for roaming foodies, it's always teatime somewhere, so without further ado, here are must-try afternoon teas around the world.
The Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea at Sanderson Hotel, London
The Sanderson Hotel in London has a lavish courtyard with seating centered around lush plants, a cascading fountain, and chic white décor, which includes the visible chairs at the Long Bar (that feel like an ode to Billy Idol's "Eyes without a Face"). In the middle of the urbanscape that is London's Soho district, the Sanderson Hotel has cultivated the perfect Tulgey Woods-like backdrop for their "Alice in Wonderland"-themed tea experience aptly named the Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea. Lovers of Lewis Caroll's famed novel will feel as though they have fallen down the rabbit hole just in time for tea.
Here, the whimsical world of Alice is deliciously and effortlessly brought to life at this imaginative tea party. The Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea offers creatively crafted finger food, traditional scones, a host of herbal and fresh loose leaf teas, glasses of bubbly, and a range of enticing desserts inspired by this beloved English tale. With vintage book menus, "drink me" potions, ballerina music boxes for the sugars, and "Alice in Wonderland" teaware, this is one afternoon tea that is a very important date, so don't be late.
https://morgansoriginals.com/sanderson/
+44 20 7300 1400
50 Berners St, London W1T 3NG, United Kingdom
The Victorian House's Brown Tea Bar, Munich
Yet another must-try afternoon tea is The Victorian House's Brown Tea Bar in Munich, Germany. With a vast selection of teas from all over the world, The Victorian House, as the name states, is a tea bar with mouthwatering pastries, authentic-tasting clotted cream, and thens some rather than a full-service afternoon tea. But just because visitors have to create their own spread does not mean this is not a tea experience worth having.
Quite the contrary, with almost 100 first-rate, diverse brews, including Lady Grey, English Breakfast Tea, and Ayurveda, to choose from, if you love tea and are in Munich, then reserve a table — you definitely will not regret it. In addition to outstanding teas and finger food, The Victorian House pays homage to the era in which afternoon tea was born with vintage and stately-looking décor and more than a few events that pair well with afternoon tea. Victorian House visitors can also order a complete tea experience to-go along with other must-have teatime essentials and accessories.
https://www.victorianhouse.de/
+49 89 25543839
Türkenstraße 60, 80799 Munich, Germany
The High Tea at Sea on Sydney Harbour, Sydney
Travelers who are visiting Sydney, Australia, can make the most of their getaway by booking the one-of-a-kind High Tea at Sea experience offered by Captain Cook Cruises. While marveling at the picture-perfect views of Sydney Harbour and the iconic Opera House, tea-timers can treat themselves to savory tartlets, seafood bites, scones with clotted cream and jam, plus more. Guests also receive a glass of premium local sparkling wine upon departure, unlimited fine teas, and a slew of delectable sweets.
On board, folks can feast their eyes on several national parks, beaches, and landmarks like the Harbour Bridge, all from the comfort of their air-conditioned seats or via this ship's outdoor leisure decks. Just under two hours when departing from Circular Quay Wharf, this cruise and tea outing is available most days throughout the week with flexible boarding. So, it is the perfect addition to your Sydney itinerary. Captain Hook Cruises offers several special occasion high tea experiences for Mother's Day, anniversaries, bridal parties, birthdays, private parties, and more.
https://www.captaincook.com.au/dining-experiences/high-tea-sydney-cruise/
Harry Potter Tea at Q-pot Café, Tokyo
For roaming foodies who happen to love Harry Potter, a stop-off at the Q-pot Café in Tokyo, Japan, is definitely in order. Here, café-goers can enjoy a spot of tea with a side of wizardry. With colorful Hogwarts-style house napkins plus on-brand desserts, including the Sorting Hat cakes and The Monster Book of Monsters textbook pastries, this afternoon tea offers up a little slice of Potter with delightful brews and other appetizing finger foods.
Attention to detail is everything at this tea party, and Q-pot Café understands just how important it is to be put in the right house. Thus, everyone gets a Sorting Hat cake, which is filled with either raspberry red cream for Gryffindor, vibrant mango cream for Hufflepuff, green matcha mousse for Slytherin, or sky-blue blueberry cream for Ravenclaw. This house-themed color and palate scheme also made its way to the add-on drinks (not the teas) at Q-pot Café. And to top it all off, Q-pot Café doesn't stop there, as there is an abundance of Harry Potter candies and souvenirs that one can take to go. So, if you are a Harry Potter enthusiast, then expect to be in hog-heaven at this afternoon tea.
https://www.q-pot.jp/shop/cafe/
+81 3 64471218
3 Chome-4-8 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
The Russian Tea Room, Manhattan
If you are in the Big Apple or are in town for a spell, then run — don't walk to The Russian Tea Room on West 57th Street. Considered a New York City landmark, The Russian Tea Room has been a fixture on the culinary scene for almost 100 years. Founded in 1927, just about anyone who is anyone has graced this posh place. There are several different types of tea experiences available at this iconic restaurant in addition to the traditional afternoon tea, including the Royal, Children's, Gluten-Free, and Vegetarian afternoon teas.
Each tea party menu is carefully crafted and offers only the finest bites. Here, you can enjoy caviar tastings, champagne (or Prosecco and Hard Sparkling Cider), and more than a few top-tier teas such as Formosa Oolong (Wulong), Robison Chai, and Mint Verbena. And depending on your menu choice, you can expect to savor a wide variety of finger sandwiches with unique ingredients like curried chicken salad, kid-approved cheese, artichoke, and smoked sturgeon, so if you are looking for a bucket-list-worthy or high-class tea experience, then head on over to The Russian Tea Room.
https://russiantearoomnyc.com/
1(212) 581-7100
150 West 57th Street, New York, New York
Christmas Afternoon Tea, Ritz, London
Christmas afternoon tea is also a thing, which is truly spectacular. Often, a fancy decked-out affair, Christmas afternoon tea at The Ritz Hotel in London is an absolute must. However, it is worth noting that you have to book this memorable outing well in advance as the Brits are very serious about this particular tea party. Held in The Palm Court, which is transformed into a lavish winter wonderland for the holiday season, this famous London tea experience is definitely up there in the world of afternoon teas.
For many Londoners, being able to partake in Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Ritz is a dream come true. As a result, people show up in their finest attire for this occasion. And you shouldn't be surprised if you witness a wedding proposal or two while here. What's more, outlandish gift-giving often takes place during this momentous event. With a mini orchestra playing classical holiday music, the Ritz choir singing Christmas carols, holiday-themed finger foods, gourmet teas, and the finest champagne — plus the possibility of nearby royalty popping on in, this is one classic and festive tea party you do not want to miss.
https://www.theritzlondon.com/dine-with-us/afternoon-tea
+44 20 7300 2345
150 Piccadilly, St. James's, London, United Kingdom
Lunch & Llao Llao High Tea, Llao Llao Hotel, Patagonia
A luxurious and tasty lunch plus high tea is what you will find at the Llao Llao Hotel in Patagonia, Argentina. Of course, one of the highlights of this tea party is the breathtaking views of the sweeping Patagonian landscape, which includes stunning mountainous terrain, sparkling bodies of water like Lake Moreno, and abundant forested land as far as the eye can see. Front-row vistas of the hotel's lush garden, manicured grounds, golf course, and majestic-looking outdoor infinity pool are also visible during teatime.
Held in the Winter Garden restaurant located in the Llao Llao, this tea celebration has an expansive spread of savory finger sandwiches, several kinds of mini sliders, scones, sweet little cakes, a salad bar, quality teas, champagne, and more. Besides unlimited eats and a diverse selection of teas, Llao Llao Hight Tea guests can expect first-class service as they appreciate the scenic splendor. Undoubtedly, this tea experience is the perfect ending to an event-filled morning of being outdoorsy.
https://llaollao.com/en/winter-garden-restaurant/
+ 54 294 444 5700
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25(R8401ALN) Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
The Willows Tearooms, Edinburgh & Glasgow
Scotland-bound foodies should definitely add a spot of tea and scones to their to-do list. With several great places to enjoy a little tea party of your own, like the Maryculter House in Aberdeen or the Ness Walk Hotel in Inverness — choosing which ones to go to is not easy, especially when one is short on time. Though both teatimes mentioned above are legendary, The Willow Tearooms (with two locations in Edinburgh and Glasgow) is the must-try here.
An ode to Scotland's famed architect and artist, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, The Willows Tearooms are teaming with locally sourced goodies. From classic Scottish fare to customary and savory afternoon eats, patrons will leave this scrumptious tea party with a smile on their faces. In terms of available blends, there are black, green, house, herbal, and specialty teas at The Willows Tearooms. That said, the Mackintosh (a signature house tea with a blend of Ceylon, Darjeeling, Assam, and Kenya teas.) and the Jasmine Green (a green tea infused with Jasmine blossom) are both lovely brews to sample. The Willow Tearooms each have gorgeous décor and a beautiful backdrop (though in Edinburgh, you do get front-row castle views). Both tearooms also offer "Free From" Afternoon Tea, which is a more casual meal with vegetarian and vegan options available all day, every day. Overall, afternoon tea at the Willows, in all its forms, is a classy and exquisite affair.
https://www.willowtearooms.co.uk/
+44 131 526 3933
120A Princes St, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
+44 141 204 5242
97 Buchanan St, Glasgow, United Kingdom
Cream Tea at Café Smith & Son, Paris
Once the beloved WHSmith bookstore, now, Smith & Son has made a few additions in recent years, including putting in a new and magnificent tearoom. Situated above this historic bookshop, Paris visitors who are craving a midday meal with a cupper needn't look any further than this place. Only a few feet from the Tuileries Gardens, this café with tearoom is absolutely not alone in its love for teatime in the City of Lights and Love. But, going to Cream Tea at Smith & Son does make one feel like they have stepped into a charming British lodge while vacationing in Paris.
Not only do Smith & Son offer several Parisian-style afternoon tea specials with more yummy goodness than their iconic cream tea, including quite a few macaroons, but this tearoom also has multiple spaces for one to take their tea. Located on the second floor, a Shakespearean-style seating area complete with a cozy fireplace awaits tea-goers. The other tearoom seating in Smith & Sons includes an expansive back room with modern décor and a regal-looking banquette. As mentioned, traditional cream tea is centered around a nice cupper, scones, jam, and, of course, that downright delicious clotted cream.
https://www.smithandson.com/whsmith-cafe
+33 7 70 12 35 71
248 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Drawing Rooms – Afternoon Tea at The Merrion, Dublin
Touted as a top-notch midday feast, afternoon tea at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin, Ireland is on a whole another level. Before falling in love with this artsy afternoon tea, you will likely be knocked head over heels by the look of the stately Merrion Hotel. With lush landscaping, historic roots, vintage furnishings, marble floors, grand chandeliers, and a luxurious tearoom, everything here is simply delicious.
Once you get done drooling over the décor, it is on to the most creative midday snack you probably ever had. At this fancy event, art tea-goers can indulge in the standard variety of brews, plus a few house teas such as the Merrion Blend and the White Melon teas. Rare finds that are a must-try here include the Irish Malt tea (a whiskey and cacao-infused tea drink) and the Matcha Magic (a wondrous tea cocktail that is pure sorcery). In terms of scones, pastries, and finger sandwiches, all are well-thought-out, beautifully designed, often vibrant in color, and are sure to please.
https://www.merrionhotel.com/dine/drawing-rooms-afternoon-tea/
+353 1 603 0600
Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, Ireland
Biltmore Traditional Afternoon Tea, Los Angeles
One of the best spots over in the U.S., afternoon tea at The Biltmore Los Angeles has been a beloved event for more than 100 years. Hosted in the glittering Rendezvous Court Café in The Biltmore, this tea party is truly one for the books. Surrounded by historic décor and pure elegance, this is another afternoon tea that definitely deserves a little more than smart casual attire (though the dress code is semi-non-formal).
Here, afternoon tea-goers will likely rub elbows with some of the rich and famous as they savor a high-profile chef-curated menu with first-rate teas and a glass of complimentary champagne. You can book this glamorous tea outing every Saturday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. However, this Los Angeles tea party is often sold out, so it is highly recommended that you make reservations several Saturdays in advance. A dazzling star-studded affair with classic midday accompaniments, teatime at The Biltmore Los Angeles is simply fantastic.
https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/los-angeles/millennium-biltmore
(213) 612-1562
506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, California
Afternoon Teas in the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai
Located in the world-famous Jumeirah Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, afternoon tea is beyond legendary at this exclusive lifestyle hotel. Though the hotel has several different options, one thing is for sure — they absolutely know how to make the most of teatime here. From extravagant culinary treats and tea served with or without champagne to fancy bites and incredible beach views, there are several dining restaurants and lounges in Jumeirah Burj Al Arab that put their own unique twist on posh tea parties.
Al Fayrooz Lounge, Al Mandhard Lounge, and the Al Samar Lounge are a few tasty dining spaces that offer phenomenal savory and sweet spreads for afternoon tea. Classic scones and finger foods are on most of the menus, but don't be surprised by the mini lobster rolls in Al Samar, the iced tea options at Al Fayrooz, or the Waygu Beef Coppa and Comte Cheese bite at Al Mandhard. In fact, if you are granted the opportunity to check out this iconic hotel, then why not treat yourself to an afternoon tea crawl while you are there?
https://www.jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/burj-al-arab-jumeirah/dining
+971 4 301 7777
Umm Suqeim 3 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Teatime at Hotel d'Angleterre, Geneva
Last but definitely not least, a grand display fit for a king or queen is what awaits afternoon tea seekers at Hotel d'Angleterre in Geneva, Switzerland. With traditional, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free afternoon tea menus plus classic experiences, the Tuk Tuk Afternoon Tea bus tour, and full-scale parties for groups, Teatime at Hotel d'Angleterre might just be your cup of tea.
Here, tea-goers can delight in blends from all over the world and clink glasses of Runiart Champagne while feasting on culinary masterpieces, homemade jams, rich clotted creams, and then some. So, if you are looking for royal treatment as you dine on first-class eats and sip premium hot drinks, then head on over to Hotel d'Angleterre in Geneva for the pinnacle of all afternoon teas. Ultimately, roaming foodies and teatime enthusiasts have their work cut out for them no matter where they are off to. But, who knows, this may just be the start of your very own international afternoon tea bucket list.
https://dangleterrehotel.com/dining-and-drinks/afternoon-tea
+41 22 906 55 55
Quai du Mont-Blanc 17, 1201 Genève, Switzerland