Secrets Of 7-Eleven You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Known for its massive soft drinks and 24/7 operation, 7-Eleven is a convenience store that will satisfy your snack fix any time, day or night. Where else can you fill up your gas tank, grab a bag of chips, pick up a sandwich for lunch, and wash it down with an icy Slurpee, all at once? It carries its own line of food items similar to what you'd find at other quick stops, such as hot dogs and chips, but it is best known for its self-service drink options.

What started as a simple icehouse in Texas expanded to include a few grocery items. Over the years, the offerings grew to include drinks, self-service gas pumps, and more. 7-Eleven even purchased other similar stores, bringing them all together under a parent company.

While the chain has had its share of ups and downs as it responded to customer demand and the economy, today, it has locations all around the globe. Here are some of the little-known secrets and fun facts about the chain.