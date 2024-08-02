Only 2 Monks Know How To Make This Centuries-Old Liqueur

There's something about European monastic orders and alcohol production that seems to go hand-in-hand. Of course, many orders of monks are renowned for their beer brewing. But they've also got a reputation when it comes to crafting quality liqueurs, and you need look no further than the highly sought-after Chartreuse — a complex liqueur composed of 130 herbal ingredients. And though it's perhaps most known nowadays as a key component in several classic cocktails such as the Last Word (which itself has an intriguing backstory), it's historically situated as a unique liqueur with a mysterious secret recipe and what are at times believed to be medicinal properties.

The famed green Chartreuse packs quite a punch at 55% ABV, or alcohol by volume. That, combined with its herbal components, might indeed help with mild aches (though it's certainly not actual medicine). While this is certainly interesting on its own, perhaps the most fascinating piece of lore surrounding Chartreuse is its recipe — something that's held in secrecy to this day. In fact, the complex recipe for Chartreuse is so closely guarded that, even though a third party distiller handles day-to-day operations of the liqueur, most people involved in its production don't know how to make it. The New York Times reported in 2020 that only two Carthusian monks in France have access to the full recipe. These monks are the only people who can view the 17th-century manuscript that outlines the ingredients required for Chartreuse, and every generation, two new monks are selected to continue this tradition. For as widespread as Chartreuse has become, it remains a liqueur covered in both history and mystery.

