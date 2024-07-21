What Are Steak Fries And What Is Steak Frites?

Picture this: You just sat down at a restaurant you've been looking forward to visiting. You get situated and take a look at the enticing options listed on the menu, and among the entree items are, one) steak fries and two) steak frites. With just a single letter difference, you might have even read them as the same thing at first. So are they the same? No. Are they related? Yes, actually. Does either dish have anything to do with steak, or fries for that matter? Yes, but to varying degrees. Confused yet? Let's get into the two super-similar-sounding dishes.

To put it simply, steak fries is a term that designates a certain cut of French fry. Meanwhile, steak frites is a French/Belgian dish that consists of both steak and fries. While regular French fries are quite thin, steak fries are cut considerably thicker and are more closely related to British chips or even potato wedges, and therefore tend to be fluffier on the inside. Steak frites, meanwhile, has less restriction as to which type of fry to use, with the caveat that the fries used in a traditional steak frites dish are also thick-cut, just like steak fries. So if you thought the two nearly identical names were hints of a potential shared past, you'd be correct.