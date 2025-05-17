Ice Does More Than Cool Your Cocktail — The Size And Shape Can Actually Change The Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Whiskey. Rocks." How many times have you heard those words uttered when someone walks up to a bar in a movie or television show? Do you ever stop to think exactly what kind of rocks — that is, ice — are being used for that drink? Chowhound spoke exclusively with Lexi Parker, lead bartender at Denver's Poka Lola Social Club, about all things "ice," and according to her, you absolutely should. The size and shape of your ice impacts how quickly it will dilute the cocktail, and that will impact its flavor.

The type of ice used for cocktails depends on the type of cocktail, the size of the glass, and whether your drink will be shaken or stirred. You also need to consider whether it's the type of drink that will be downed quickly or sipped over time. Also, since dilution is one of the functions of ice in cocktails, it matters how quickly and how much you want the drink to dilute. For example, you should think twice before using nugget ice versus cubed ice in cocktails. Parker agrees. "Larger pieces of ice dilute more slowly than smaller pieces," she explains. Bartenders tend to use larger cubes for stronger drinks and for those you're more likely to sip slowly and will want to keep cold for a longer period of time.

"You'll need to adjust the amount of time you shake or stir a drink depending on the type of ice it sits on," Parker adds. If you are using smaller pieces of ice — and, like James Bond, prefer your martinis shaken, not stirred — don't shake it for too long, or you'll risk diluting your drink before it's even poured.