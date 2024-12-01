You Actually Need 2 Types Of Rum For The Perfect Mai Tai

When you want to sip on a cocktail that has you feeling like you're in the tropics, nothing hits quite like a mai tai. The original mai tai was invented in the 1940s by the Tiki-loving restaurateur behind the once-popular chain of Polynesian themed bars, Trader Vic's, and has represented the archetypal Tiki drink ever since. However, because the original recipe included a now-defunct brand of rum, you'll have to work a little harder to recreate it today.

For an expert explanation of what goes into making the perfect mai tai, Chowhound spoke with Justin Lavenue, the Austin-based owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, & RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails. According to him, the first mai tai was crafted with "​​J. Wray & Nephew 17-year-old rum, which had a distinctive, rich, and full-bodied flavor profile, which contributed significantly to the cocktail's character." As the story goes, when Trader Vic's supply of the distinctive rum ran out, creator Victor Bergeron "adjusted the recipe to use a blend of rums to approximate the flavor, often combining Jamaican and Martinique rums to maintain the Mai Tai's signature depth and complexity," says Lavenue.

"As such, it's important to use multiple types of rum in a Mai Tai, as blending different rums creates a fuller, more layered flavor profile," he says. Any mai tai recipe worth its salt will use a blend of rums to replicate this effect, though the specific rums you use may vary. This is also a handy trick for other rum-based cocktails besides a mai tai.