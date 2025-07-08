Fast food, in theory, should be inexpensive. In a perfect world, fast food menu items would still be cheap like they were in the good old days (the '90s, I guess?), but, alas, we now live in a different world where everything has become significantly more expensive. While you can still get many — if not most — fast food items for a decent price, the items on this list are definitely not those.

The following menu items from all of our favorite fast food restaurants are pricey -– and they aren't even the combo meal prices. These menu items are completely a la carte and arguably in price. Now it should be noted that while the exact prices of these items will vary from region to region — sometimes greatly –- but no matter where you buy them, you'll likely be paying around $10 (at least).

Behold, 15 of the most expensive fast food items available now. Get ready to spend way more money than you should have to.