What Is Burger King's Big Whopp Hack (And How You Can Create It)
It seems like every fast food restaurant — including Burger King — has a secret menu. It usually consists of sandwich varieties that fans have created over time, featuring customized orders that pull ingredients from other menu items. Such is the case for the Big Whopp, a Burger King take on the classic Big Mac but made only with ingredients featured in Burger King's Whopper: A quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise.
The Big Whopp is essentially just a Whopper with three buns. It's a pretty easy hack compared to some; all you have to do is order a classic Double Whopper with cheese, then ask for an extra bun on the side. It does require self-assembly, meaning you have to open up the Double Whopper and add that middle bun, but the end result is a sandwich that's layered like a McDonald's Big Mac — sans Big Mac sauce, of course. You can keep it simple with these steps, or get as creative as you want to build this sandwich, depending on how many add-ons and switches you're comfortable making.
Variations of the Big Whopp sandwich
While the Big Whopp is made with two patties, certain stores and employees are comfortable with customers subbing just about anything they want. Instead of asking for a separate bun, try ordering a standard Whopper and a Chicken Jr. sandwich, then adding the piece of crispy chicken and third bun onto the Whopper. Now, you've built a Whopper that's half beef, half chicken, and all flavor. Burger King has a variety of sauces, too, such as sweet and sour sauce and its Zesty Dipping Sauce, that you could ask for on the sandwiches or on the side. This makes the sandwich as saucy as a classic Big Mac.
Add even more flavor by ordering a Texas Double Whopper (it has bacon and jalapeños) in place of a standard Whopper. While you can use the chicken trick here, you can also just go with the original method. Or, order two Steakhouse Bacon Whoppers and combine the extra bun and beef patty onto one sandwich for a twist on a Big Whopp that also comes with A.1. Sauce, peppercorn aioli, bacon, and crispy onions. There's just about a hack to create anything at Burger King — even iconic discontinued burgers — as long as you know how to do it.