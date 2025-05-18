What Is Burger King's Big Whopp Hack (And How You Can Create It)

It seems like every fast food restaurant — including Burger King — has a secret menu. It usually consists of sandwich varieties that fans have created over time, featuring customized orders that pull ingredients from other menu items. Such is the case for the Big Whopp, a Burger King take on the classic Big Mac but made only with ingredients featured in Burger King's Whopper: A quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise.

The Big Whopp is essentially just a Whopper with three buns. It's a pretty easy hack compared to some; all you have to do is order a classic Double Whopper with cheese, then ask for an extra bun on the side. It does require self-assembly, meaning you have to open up the Double Whopper and add that middle bun, but the end result is a sandwich that's layered like a McDonald's Big Mac — sans Big Mac sauce, of course. You can keep it simple with these steps, or get as creative as you want to build this sandwich, depending on how many add-ons and switches you're comfortable making.