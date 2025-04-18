This Is The Best Burger You Can Order At Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is known for its tasty charbroiled burgers. Originating in California, Carl's Jr. restaurants can be found in only 16 states across the country. So while the menu may not be as familiar to people as other fast-food chains, that isn't a sign that it goes without love from the fast-food community. One burger in particular has won over a significant portion of the burger-loving members of the nation – including our taste tester: The Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is the Carl's Jr. burger you'll want to order.

Chowhound can confirm that the internet absolutely got it right: This is the burger that outshines all the others. After carefully selecting and ranking 11 menu items from the Carl's Jr. menu, the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger was the one that stood out as the crowd pleaser. Made up of two charbroiled beef patties, a couple of strips of bacon, onion rings, and sticky BBQ sauce, held together with slices of melted American cheese in a seeded bun, the flavors are bold and hard-hitting. While it doesn't come with any hint of leafy greens or vegetables, it does tick all the right boxes for lovers of simple but flavor-packed burgers.