This Is The Best Burger You Can Order At Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. is known for its tasty charbroiled burgers. Originating in California, Carl's Jr. restaurants can be found in only 16 states across the country. So while the menu may not be as familiar to people as other fast-food chains, that isn't a sign that it goes without love from the fast-food community. One burger in particular has won over a significant portion of the burger-loving members of the nation – including our taste tester: The Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is the Carl's Jr. burger you'll want to order.
Chowhound can confirm that the internet absolutely got it right: This is the burger that outshines all the others. After carefully selecting and ranking 11 menu items from the Carl's Jr. menu, the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger was the one that stood out as the crowd pleaser. Made up of two charbroiled beef patties, a couple of strips of bacon, onion rings, and sticky BBQ sauce, held together with slices of melted American cheese in a seeded bun, the flavors are bold and hard-hitting. While it doesn't come with any hint of leafy greens or vegetables, it does tick all the right boxes for lovers of simple but flavor-packed burgers.
What to know about the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger
Introduced in 1988, the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger has become one of Carl's Jr.'s iconic offerings. Unlike the classic Carl's Jr. Chicken Stars side order that were absolutely not the star of the show, the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is enjoyed by both everyday folks and celebrities who count on Carl's Jr. for timeless burgers. Alongside the Big Carl classic burger — which includes a beef patty with lettuce, melted American cheese, and Carl's Jr.'s classic sauce — it is one of the most popular burgers from the chain.
While the more adventurous Fried Zucchini Star Burger and the Triple Guacamole Bacon Burger promise more experimental flavors, it's the simplicity of the Double Western that keeps it on the minds of many. The balance between the crunchy onion rings and the sweet tanginess of the BBQ sauce keep the flavors working in harmony. If you are looking for a lighter bite that pleasantly surprises the tastebuds, the chicken tenders are high contenders to add to your order. Or if you're satisfied with an all-beef patty, we feel the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is the way to go.