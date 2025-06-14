12 Ways To Master The McDonald's App For Maximum Savings

There's no question that, to retain customers, today's fast food restaurants need to have good apps and ordering websites. According to Restaurant Technology News, 40% of customers prefer to order using a restaurant's app or website when placing takeout orders, and it's even higher for delivery. NCR Voyix's 2025 Customer Experience Report found that 58% of customers like to place their orders using an app or website when they get their food delivered. The top reasons included convenience, ease of customizing orders, and loyalty point programs.

The McDonald's app is one of the better ones out there and offers all of those benefits. It's user-friendly, easy to navigate, and it makes ordering fast and convenient, even including customizations. Additionally, the rewards program isn't bad — if you are a frequent customer of McDonald's and you aren't using the app, you are paying more.

One thing to note, though, is McDonald's is getting something back from you when you use the app — the company is tracking your data. It knows all sorts of things, like how often you order, what you like to eat, whether you eat in-store or go through the drive-through, and a lot of other information. McDonald's says it uses this to provide a better customer experience. If you decide you don't mind being tracked (It's hard to avoid these days, after all), McDonald's has plenty of app-exclusive offers. We've delved into some of the top ways to use the app to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.