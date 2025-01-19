11 Surprising Facts About Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's has been offering classic roast beef sandwiches for 60 years. Founded in Ohio in 1964, today Arby's has 3,600 restaurants located around the world. If you're hankering for the chain's distinct flavor of roast beef on a sesame seed bun and slathered in a signature sauce, you can find an Arby's in every state except Rhode Island and Vermont.

Arby's may not be able to compete with fast food giants McDonald's or Chick-fil-A in terms of revenue, but it's still an iconic and well-known brand. After all, a brand doesn't stick around for 60 years without its fans. And if you've ever had an Arby's roast beef sandwich, you can probably recall the unmistakable flavor of the beef. Back in the '60s, this sandwich was an innovative product for Arby's at a time when other fast food restaurants sold only burgers and fries. But that doesn't mean this signature meat hasn't had its share of ups and downs. Read on for some fascinating facts about Arby's roast beef.