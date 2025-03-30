Why Arby's Has Struggled To Win Over Fast Food Fans

Arby's holds an interesting place in the current zeitgeist as a fast food chain that doesn't seem to have the same hype as its competitors. For example, Chick-fil-A has a mostly positive brand image, being known for delicious fried chicken and top-notch customer service on the restaurant floor and drive-thru. McDonald's appeals to children with its iconic Happy Meals, working professionals with the McCafé menu, and late hours for night owls — often the first place that comes to mind when people think of "fast food." Arby's social presence pales in comparison, and some go as far as to hate its food.

Arby's is, for better or worse, defined by its slogan: "We have the meats." Whether or not someone likes Arby's probably comes down to how much they enjoy roast beef and other red meat. Roast beef elitists may prefer to get the meat from a deli or more formal restaurant, and people who can settle for cheap cuts can pick them up from the grocery store to make multiple sandwiches. This becomes a significant detail when Arby's is accused of serving fake roast beef and facing a lawsuit for cutting portions without cutting the prices.