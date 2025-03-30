Why Arby's Has Struggled To Win Over Fast Food Fans
Arby's holds an interesting place in the current zeitgeist as a fast food chain that doesn't seem to have the same hype as its competitors. For example, Chick-fil-A has a mostly positive brand image, being known for delicious fried chicken and top-notch customer service on the restaurant floor and drive-thru. McDonald's appeals to children with its iconic Happy Meals, working professionals with the McCafé menu, and late hours for night owls — often the first place that comes to mind when people think of "fast food." Arby's social presence pales in comparison, and some go as far as to hate its food.
Arby's is, for better or worse, defined by its slogan: "We have the meats." Whether or not someone likes Arby's probably comes down to how much they enjoy roast beef and other red meat. Roast beef elitists may prefer to get the meat from a deli or more formal restaurant, and people who can settle for cheap cuts can pick them up from the grocery store to make multiple sandwiches. This becomes a significant detail when Arby's is accused of serving fake roast beef and facing a lawsuit for cutting portions without cutting the prices.
Arby's keeps bouncing back
Every giant restaurant company has had one fiasco or another, and Arby's is no exception. In 2012, a teenager found a severed part of finger in his meal. In 2015, a Business Insider report revealed that the roast beef was cooked from frozen in a plastic bag, dispelling rumors of serving liquid roast beef (whatever that means). These surprising Arby's facts are easy to sensationalize and leave a bad taste in customers' mouths, regardless if the food is delicious or not.
Despite the jokes and occasional insults, Arby's has pulled itself from the punchlines to stay afloat. It's possibly the only fast food restaurant where you can find a gyro, French dip sandwich, and corned beef Reuben on the same menu, and there are plenty of options for roast beef haters, including burgers, fish sandwiches, and chicken wraps — it's got the meats, plural. Arby's has also used multiple clever social media marketing avenues to reach younger audiences, even laughing at themselves and recognizing people's negative opinions. Sometimes it's better to be in the limelight for a silly reason than not be a part of the conversation at all.