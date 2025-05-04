This Is All You Have To Do To Get A Fresh Burger At Burger King

Fast food burgers are an easy, convenient way to get a meal in minutes. But there is usually a reason for this: They bulk-prep certain popular items and keep things like burger patties and chicken in a warming drawer for easy access and a quick turnaround time. However, there are tricks for getting a fresh fast-food sandwich at almost every chain — if you're a Burger King fan, next time you go to order that quarter-pound beef Whopper, all you have to do is ask for a burger "off the broiler" to ensure it wasn't sitting out at all. There are a few tricks for getting Burger King secret menu items, but a fresh patty might be the best one.

While there won't necessarily be a huge flavor difference, the off-the-broiler burger is reportedly much hotter than one that has been sitting out. Plus, the cheese and other toppings adhere better to a fresh sandwich; they don't have any time to coagulate and separate the way they do with one that's been out. So, when you go to the drive-thru window or counter, just ask for exactly what you want, then end it with mentioning you want it "off the broiler." While every location does vary with requests, it shouldn't be an issue.