The First-Ever Arby's Menu Looked A Little Different Than Today's

Despite how commonplace fast food is now, as an industry, it has taken quite some time to become what it is today. From general changes, like the implementation of the two-way speaker system, to the history of individual fast-food chains, the face of the fast-food industry is constantly evolving. Even fast food giants are not the same now as when they initially began.

Arby's history as a fast food chain is a fascinating historical example. The fast-food giant started off in Boardman, Ohio in 1964 with a small menu consisting of only roast beef sandwiches, soft drinks, and milkshakes. The sandwiches were 69 cents. Originally, potato chips were also available as a side dish.

Despite these changes, one thing has stayed the same at Arby's: roast beef. The use of roast beef was part of the chain's original plans, as the chain was started as an alternative to burger-centric fast food. Rather than totally changing, it seems that Arby's actually has evolved time and time again on top of its old self, always keeping roast beef sandwiches at its core.