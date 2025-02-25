Chick-Fil-A's Most Ordered Items Don't Exactly Surprise Us

Chick-fil-A is an anomaly among fast food restaurants. Unlike other chains, which offer late night hours and menus that change with dizzying rapidity, Chick-fil-A sticks to its guns. Each location, franchise or company owned, is closed on Sunday, and every Chick-fil-A offers up a core menu of classic dishes (along with some seasonal or rotating new additions). Where Chick-fil-A really shines is in its simplicity. This seems to be a popular sentiment, at least according to the chain's customers.

Its menu has plenty to choose from, including classic dishes such as nuggets and tenders, to newer choices, such as the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. So what item reigns supreme? The waffle fries. Yes, it looks like a side dish takes the crown for the chain's most popular menu item. The unique, delicious, and pillowy soft fries tower above all other menu items. Close behind the fries, however, is the chicken sandwich. This is as of 2022, at least, when Chick-fil-A last released data on item sales. The positioning of these two items is understandable considering their status as Chick-fil-A icons. After all, the chain claims to have invented the chicken sandwich. And though that fact is contested, one must admit that there is nothing more essential to the chain than its fried chicken sandwich (topped with two pickles) and an order of waffle fries, maybe with a side of Chick-fil-A sauce for dipping.