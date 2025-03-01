The Little-Known Origin Story Of Carl's Jr.

In the summer of 1941, Carl N. Karcher and his wife Margaret scraped together $15 in cash and borrowed $311 using their Chrysler Super Deluxe sedan as collateral and bought a hot dog stand. Karcher was a go-getter who'd had a hardscrabble childhood in Ohio. His father had been a sharecropper and they often moved from place to place. Karcher had to quit school after the eighth grade to help work the land, spending long hours doing back-breaking labor. Towards the end of the 1930s, Karcher left Ohio and moved to Anaheim, California to live with an uncle. He worked at his uncle's feed store 12 hours a day, six days a week. Even so, Karcher, who was 21 at the time, believed he'd found heaven.

By the time Karcher married Margaret Heinz in 1939 he was working for a bakery in Los Angeles but he had bigger dreams. He'd seen hot dog stands dotting the street corners and wanted in. He began selling his "Super Dooper" hot dog for a dime across from a Goodyear plant in L.A. and was soon doing well enough to buy another cart. By 1945, he and Margaret owned a restaurant, Carl's Drive-In Barbecue, in Anaheim, and 11 years later opened their first fast-food business, Carl's Jr, helping to turn California into the unofficial birthplace of fast food.