The Common Fast Food Chain You Should Definitely Visit If You're In Texas

When visiting a new state, common advice says to avoid national chains and seek out local restaurant recommendations to experience a taste of the regional culture. Texas, however, is a different story. Sure, Austin is a food lover's paradise with a booming restaurant scene and Houston has some truly unique spots — including this restaurant that lets you dine like a hobbit. But, if there's one eatery that offers an inside peek of life across the state, it's Dairy Queen. Whether you're visiting one of the big cities or sprawling suburbs, or you find yourself making a pit stop in a small town way off the highway, good old DQ should be right near the top of your Texas checklist.

Yes, Dairy Queen, and not just because the menu's a bit different here. With well over 500 locations, Texas is home to more of these fast food joints than any other state. Even many small towns without other big chains — or much to speak of in terms of eateries in general — often have a DQ. For many Texans, the local Dairy Queen is its own little community hub. It's where teens get first jobs, where families stop for lunch on road trips, where friends snap photos, and where relationships blossom over end-of-the-night soft serve. Leaning fully into its status as local icons, the Dairy Queens here even have their own advertising slogan, heard both in TV jingles and seen emblazoned on the chain's interior walls: "That's what I like about Texas."