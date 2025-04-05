11 Carl's Jr. Menu Items, Ranked

Carl's Jr. is the kind of fast food restaurant you love to remember because, if you're anything like me, chances are that you constantly forget it exists. This doesn't necessarily say anything about the establishment itself. After all, they're only located in 16 states and are not as ubiquitous as other fast food joints. But then one day, you're driving in a neighborhood you don't frequent and, oh, would you look at that, there's a Carl's Jr. It's been too long since you've been, you think to yourself, and vow to eat there someday soon. Well, for me, that someday finally arrived, and it did not disappoint (for the most part).

This article is for the fast food fan who may not be as knowledgeable about Carl's Jr. If you're a Carl's fanatic, it's not for you. We're looking at the menu from a high level without getting in the weeds and ordering all the burgers that are four piled patties and pounds of fixings on top of each other. We're simply ordering the single patties (mostly) and comparing flavors, honestly, as people who don't usually eat burgers with onion rings piled in on a daily basis. (Plus, when you pile on those beef patties, these burgers are pricey with a capital P).

Personally, I've eaten at Carl's Jr. many times in my life and enjoyed it, but I am not a current frequent customer. However, after writing this article, I certainly could be if all goes well. This is a balanced list of Carl's Jr. menu items in that we sample a little bit of everything, including the big burgers it's known for, as well as the so-called regular items and fun sides that aren't other foods crammed into burgers (and could be viewed as slightly healthier options ... but only slightly).