What's The Most Expensive Item On Arby's Menu?

When people think of fast food, high prices are far from the first thing that comes to mind. However, the fact is that fast food is becoming more expensive across the board. Every fast food chain has that one item on their menu that is more expensive than the rest.

At Arby's, the most expensive menu item is the Half Pound Beef 'N Cheddar. Currently, this sandwich comes with a price tag of $9.19 or more depending on your exact location. That is quite a bit more than most of the other sandwiches on the chain's menu. Part of what makes this sandwich more expensive is the amount of meat on it, which as the name implies, is a half-pound of roast beef.

A nearly $10 sandwich is a far cry from Arby's original menu and prices, and that's only looking specifically at items from the menu. Off-menu secret items, like Arby's Meat Mountain, can cost more. While many have ventured out to their nearest Arby's to give the viral secret menu item a try, it might be better to make the Meat Mountain at home in order to save some money.