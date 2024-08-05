Dairy Queen Doesn't Sell Real Ice Cream. So What Is It?

Dairy Queen is one of the original pioneers of soft serve. Its co-founder, J.F. McCullough, is credited by some as having invented the first soft serve machine in 1938 (other accounts attribute the invention to Tom Carvel of rival brand Carvel). The fact that the first Dairy Queen location opened along historic Route 66 only served to cement soft serve as the quintessential fast food dessert. Each swirly cone from Dairy Queen is a piece of dessert history, but it isn't technically ice cream.

Soft serve is a wholly distinct type of frozen dessert, which is why Dairy Queen got so popular in the first place. It didn't look like any kind of ice cream people had eaten before, inspiring one of the company's earliest slogans: "The cone with the curl on top." DQ's famous soft serve became the basis for future sweet successes like the Dilly Bar and the Blizzard.

Although the company would go on to serve a full selection of fast food, its sweet treats remain among the most popular Dairy Queen menu items. Dairy Queen will always be the first name that comes to mind for some people when they think of soft serve, and deservedly so, as the chain helped popularize it. However, while it is commonly referred to as "soft serve ice cream," Dairy Queen's soft serve isn't technically ice cream — at least, not according to the U.S. government. Why? Dairy Queen's creamy, icy confection isn't fatty enough.

