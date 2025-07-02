18 Creative Ways To Use An Ice Cube Tray

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of the most utilitarian kitchen tools, what comes to mind? Is it the trusty wooden spoon, spatula, or one of our personal favorites, the ice cube tray? Ice cube trays come in a range of sizes, shapes, and materials, and it turns out that they can be used for more than just ice. Their deep wells and sturdy construction make them an essential item to keep in the kitchen — you just have to think a little outside of the box (err ... tray) to maximize their utility.

We created a list of some of the best uses for an ice cube tray, both inside the kitchen and out. While many of these hacks can be used for both silicone and hard plastic trays, some only work with one or the other, so be sure to take this into account when deciding which tray to add to your Amazon cart.